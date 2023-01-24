Political Magician or Puppeteer? Trickster Supervisor Performs Contract-Breaching Agenda Stunt

Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta Board of Supervisors votes to support Win-River's relocation plan to Strawberry Fields
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to support the Redding Rancheria's plan to relocate the Win-River Resort & Casino to Strawberry Fields. Strawberry Fields, which is located west of Interstate 5 just south of South Bonnyview Road, will see the new casino be...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Urgent: More Whitmore Landowners Needed For $5 Million Wildfire Mitigation Project
Residents of Whitmore, that bucolic hamlet of 1000 or so residents nestled in the forested Sierra/Cascade foothills 30 miles east of Redding are encouraged to attend an urgent meeting of the Whitmore Fire Safe Council on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Whitmore Community Center, located at 30555 Whitmore Rd., right across from the Whitmore Store.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Shasta County Supervisors Terminate Dominion Contract in Narrow, Contested Vote
Five years into an eight-year agreement with Dominion Voting Systems Inc. of Denver, Colo., to provide Shasta County with precinct-by-precinct ballot printing, counting and reporting hardware and associated computer software, the county’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted 3-2 to direct staff to cancel a contract not due to expire until late-December 2025.
krcrtv.com
Mary Williams appointed Shasta County Acting CEO
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County has a new Acting County Executive Officer. The Shasta County Board of Supervisors named Mary Williams as Acting CEO, effective Feb. 1. Williams will be in the position until it is filled, while the recruitment for a regular CEO proceeds, county officials told KRCR.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Jonesing for Shasta County Ridicule, Bankruptcy, Dominion Destruction
Phil Fountain is a pseudonym for ANC’s prodigal cartoonist, Philbert Phountain, who has recently returned from a working hiatus where he served as the lead fact-checker for George Santos. He lives in Shasta County with his long-suffering wife, Christine, as well as a variety of layabouts and urchins who...
krcrtv.com
Housed to homeless in less than year; How the affordable housing crisis hit Northstate
REDDING. Calif. — The housing crisis in California is even affecting those here in the Northstate. KRCR spoke with one woman in Redding who said if you told her a year ago that she would be homeless today, she would have never believed you. But that's how quickly things had turned for her, “I’m 70 years old, I shouldn't be doing this, it's hard to believe.”
krcrtv.com
Mass shootings bring up gun safety debates; how to educate yourself on the topic
REDDING, Calif. — In the wake of mass shootings across California, Democrats and Republicans have been talking about gun control and gun safety. Three mass shootings occurred in California over the span of just eight days resulting in the death of 24 people. Governor Gavin Newsom shared his frustrations about the situation.
Paradise Post
Lenticular cloud atop Mount Shasta puts on day-long show
A massive cloud shaped like a flying saucer covered the top of California’s Mount Shasta on Jan. 22, attracting the attention of many, especially shutterbugs who posted images that wowed the social media world. On this beautiful, clear day, Shasta resident Robert Renick took photographs and a timelapse across...
opencampusmedia.org
Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County Sheriff's Department bringing back 24-hour patrol
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff department says it will bring back 24-hour patrol, 7 days a week starting Feb. 26. The department had to cancel its daytime patrol in November due to a staffing crisis, but since then Sheriff Dave Kain says they've brought in more deputies.
krcrtv.com
Firefighters train at old Hometown Buffet in Redding before it's torn down next week
REDDING, Calif. — To make way for a Panera Bread restaurant, the old Hometown Buffet smörgåsbord near the corner of Dana Dr. and Churn Creek Rd. is going to be torn down next week. It created a rare opportunity for Redding firefighters. Even though several of them...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
American Kestrel
David is a retired Environmental Scientist with a passion for wildlife photography and travel. He has lived in Shasta County for the last 38 years with his wife Becky. If the light is at all promising, you can find him out with the camera most mornings at a local venue. David maintains a website where he exhibits some of his favorite images at davidbogener.zenfolio.com.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County man held to answer for the murder of customer at Redding mini-mart
REDDING, Calif. - The case against the Shasta County man who was arrested for the murder of a customer at a Redding mini-mart will be moving forward. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office says that at a preliminary hearing that was held this morning, a Shasta County Superior Court judge determined that there was sufficient evidence to hold 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins of Redding to answer for the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla of Redding.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
shastascout.org
“We Don’t Count As Community To Them”: Unhoused Shasta County People Share Their Challenges And Some Solutions
Shasta County’s affordable housing and emergency shelter crisis has spurred serious community discussions about how to respond to the needs of the region’s growing unhoused community. Community Voices writer Alissa Johnson and others in the unhoused community respond to reader questions about the causes of homelessness and the solutions they’d like to see the community pursue.
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
actionnewsnow.com
RPD: Mini-mart store clerk attacks customer with a hatchet
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police said a mini-market clerk attacked a customer with a hatchet after he told the customer to leave Thursday night. Redding Police identified 38-year-old Chase Ricks, of Redding, as the store clerk who attacked the customer. The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Emerson-Merte, of Redding, called police just...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Redding Wednesday night
REDDING, Calif. - 9:27 A.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department has provided more information on the commercial structure fire that damaged the Paint Mart in Redding. At approximately 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters from the Redding Fire Department responded to a fire alarm in the Paint Mart building on Larkspur Lane.
krcrtv.com
Two cats die in Redding apartment fire, cause under investigation
REDDING, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, JAN. 27, 10 PM:. The Redding Fire Department (RFD) released further details about the apartment fire on Lake Blvd. on Friday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday night, the RFD said their firefighters responded to 415 Lake Blvd. for the reported structure fire. Arriving units reported seeing flames coming from out of the apartment duplex.
