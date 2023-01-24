Read full article on original website
The view from 100: On centenary birthday, Doris Duff reflects on history, career and love of Laconia
LACONIA — Typically, folks move out of New Hampshire in retirement, not to it. Doris Duff moved to the Lakes Region in 2004, when she was 80 years old. The now-100-year-old is still smitten with the area some 20 years later — and the feeling appears to be mutual.
Laconia library February lineup includes local author visit, herbal body care and more
LACONIA — Laconia Public Library has an exciting lineup of programs this month, including a visit from an award-winning author, several book groups and herbal body care classes. The evening nonfiction book group is headed into the woods and will be exploring books with an ecological theme over the...
Meredith recognized with 2022 Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award
MANCHESTER — ExcellenceNorth Alliance has presented the “Dr. Sylvio Dupuis Community Excellence Award” to the Greater Meredith Community in recognition of its advancement of the vision for the area to be a year-round business, recreational and social hub for residents, workforce and visitors. The award honors Dr. Dupuis’ lifelong work to improve communities for the benefit of the citizens and families in New Hampshire. ENA presented the award at the Greater Meredith Program annual meeting on Jan. 20.
Louise E. Day, 79
BOSCAWEN — Louise E. Day, 79, of Boscawen, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, following a very brief illness. Louise was born in Franklin, on Feb. 10, 1943, to Clifford and Marcia (Remington) Leavitt. She was raised in Northfield and attended Winnisquam High School. She began working at the very early age of 11, helping to take care of an elderly woman in Tilton, and immediately knew it was her calling to become a certified nurses aide and help people. She took her chosen profession seriously from day one, and her work ethic was unparalleled.
125-year-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — There were no injuries after a 125-year-old boathouse at Morin's Moorings collapsed into Paugus Bay on Thursday. Jordan Tankard came out of his apartment at 7 Sheridan St. on Thursday afternoon when he noticed that his stepfather's green boathouse had collapsed into the bay.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 113 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday. Four people were arrested.
Gilford selectboard chair running for re-election
GILFORD — Kevin Hayes, the current chair of the Gilford Selectboard, is running for another three-year term, according to Sandy Beland, deputy town clerk. The official filing period for residents who wish to run for town office opened earlier this week, and remains open through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Candidates must be registered voters in Gilford, and can file their candidacy at the town clerk's office.
State says no environmental risk after Paugus Bay boathouse collapse
LAKEPORT — There was no substantial environmental damage to the waters of Paugus Bay after a 125-year-old boathouse collapsed Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. “The NHDES Spill Response and Complaint Investigation Section was contacted by NH Marine Patrol yesterday at around 3 p.m. and...
No suspects yet in vandalism spree
The Laconia and Gilford police departments currently do not have any suspects in the vandalism spree that damaged seven vehicles and three businesses' windows in Laconia on Jan. 16. At least four more vehicles were damaged in Gilford. During the spree, vehicle bodies and windows were struck with what appears...
Did your town's real estate prices increase?
Everyone’s always interested to see how their real estate values have performed over the past couple of years. I’ve pulled up a selection of 10 towns in the Lakes Region, and here’s what I’ve come up with for single-family home sales (including waterfronts):. Alton: In 2022,...
