Framingham School Committee To Vote on Extending MassBay Community College’s Lease on Flagg Drive
FRAMINGHAM – On the Framingham School Committee agenda for February 1, is a vote of the 9-member School Committee to extend the lease for MassBay Community College to stay in the Farley Building on Flagg Drive through the end of 2023. MassBay Community College broke ground on its new...
Framingham Library To Celebrate New Teen Space on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – When the Christa McAuliffe branch library opened in February of 2016, one of the more popular features was a state-of-the-art teen center. Almost seven years later, and the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street is getting is an upgraded and modernized teen center, too. Thanks to...
Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association To Meet Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Coburnville-Tripoli Neighborhood Association will hold its monthly meeting on Monday night, January 30. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the lower level of the Christopher Columbus Hall at 11 Fountain Street. On the agenda is a report from the nomination committee for the...
Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards
FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, Registered Nurse For 60 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Merilyn G. Thompson, 87, of Medway and formerly of Millis and Holliston, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Merilyn was born in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ada (Cooley) and Joseph Gallagher. She was the companion of 20 years to Lou Raneri.
Home of the Week: Campanelli-Style Ranch in Framingham at $459,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is one of of only four homes in the City of Framingham under $500,000. Priced at $459,000, the Campanelli-style ranch home is located in the Summer Street neighborhood of the City at 53 Lohnes Road. Built in 1957,...
Today is the Last Day To Apply For Admission Lottery at Christa McAuliffe Charter School
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day to apply for the admission lottery for the 2023-2024 school year at the Christa McAuliffe Charter School. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will...
MetroWest Medical Center Collects 60 Coats For Local Families
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC) employees collected more than 60 coats and accessories for local families in need through a coat drive. The families receiving the coats are from the local MetroWest area. The families will all now be able to stay a little warmer this winter. Both...
Tufts Medical Discontinues Labor & Delivery Training Agreement With MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Tufts Medical Center has discontinued its labor & delivery residency program with MetroWest Medical Center. “We made the decision to discontinue our labor and delivery training agreement with MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC), effective January 19, 2023,” said a Tufts Medical spokesperson. “We look forward to working...
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again?
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it could be moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services,...
MetroWest Medical Center Celebrates It Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists
FRAMINGHAM – This week MetroWest Medical Center is celebrating its Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). This week – January 22-28 – is national Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists . Since 2000, National CRNA Week has been an annual celebration of the nearly 59,000 practicing nurse anesthetists in the...
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery
FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Barbara (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, Florist
MARLBOROUGH – Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and...
Urania M. Filipe, 87, Retired Framingham Public School Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Urania M. Filipe, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023. Born February 20, 1935 in Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of Clemente Melo Borges and Gloria (Oliveira Melo) Borges. Fluent in four languages, Mrs. Filipe taught French and Spanish in the Framingham...
Tenet Healthcare Plans To Turn Over ER Operation Of MetroWest Medical Center To Tennessee Company
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 24, MetroWest Medical Center CEO David Elgarico informed the emergency room doctors that come May 2023, Tenet Healthcare will use a private for-profit company out of Tennessee as the “Emergency Medicine provider.”. A day later, Tenet Healthcare announced CEO Elgarico had resigned as...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, January 27, 2023
1 Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Established by the U.N. in 2005, the day honors the 6 million Jews and millions of others killed during the genocide of World War II. Call the Framingham Public Library to take a virtual tour of Anne Frank’s House today from 10 a.m....
Burgess Sets Framingham High Indoor Mile Record
BOSTON – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess set the Framingham High School indoor mile record today, January 29, at the coaches track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Burgess finished second in the mile event at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet. His time was 4:18.58 minutes, a...
Framingham Police To Summons Driver After Irving Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police will summonsed a driver for a traffic violation, after a crash on Irving Street on Tuesday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 7:44 a.m. on January 24 at 231 Irving Street. There were no injuries.
UPDATED: 2 Adults & Child Displaced in 2-Alarm Framingham Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Two adults and a child were displaced in a fire in a multi-apartment building Tuesday night, January 24, in Framingham. About 7:20 p.m., Framingham Fire received a call for a fire at 14 Temple Street. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Engine 7, Tower 1, Rescue 1 & Car...
