Angela Lensch has been named the director of Growing Hope, a new daycare program through New Hope that is set to open later this year. About a year ago, New Hope staff began developing plans for the creation of an on-campus daycare by surveying employees about their childcare needs and local businesses about their interest in the program. That study found an overwhelming need for additional daycare spots in the community, and New Hope announced their intent to move forward last summer. Lensch will lead Growing Hope as it prepares to open to children between six months and 12 years of age, including kids with additional needs. New Hope CEO Steve Kopecky says, “Growing Hope really helps emphasize our mission of enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities by opening the doors now to children with disabilities, as well as providing an additional benefit to our employees with children.” Lensch brings over 20 years of experience working with children to the daycare center as an educator and holds a master’s degree in education. Once operational, Growing Hope will provide services for up to 75 children between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on New Hope’s campus in Carroll. Carroll County is designated a childcare desert with only 1,157 slots available for an estimated 3,500 children. Individuals interested in seeking employment with Growing Hope or being added to the daycare’s waitlist can contact the center directly using the contact points included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO