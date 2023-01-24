Read full article on original website
Chickadee Check-off Contributions Continue To Decline In Iowa
Contributions to the state’s non-game wildlife conservation fund continue to decline, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). In 2022, over 6,200 Iowans donated a portion of their state tax return to the Fish and Wildlife Fund, more commonly known as the Chickadee Check-off. This program is one of the only funding avenues for non-game species, such as songbirds, eagles, monarchs, and bees. It is used to preserve and improve habitat, restore wildlife, and provide education opportunities about these creatures. Last year’s donors contributed nearly $150,000 through their state tax return, a $25,0000 decrease from 2020. DNR Wildlife Biologist Stephanie Shepherd says, “If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would mean $1.6 million for wildlife and nature conservation.” If interested in supporting the Chickadee Check-off, search for line 57 on Form 1040 when preparing your tax return or notify your tax preparer that you intend to donate. Contributions are deducted directly from your state tax refund or added to the amount owed. Learn more by following the link included below.
New Hope Daycare Center, Growing Hope, Announces Angela Lensch As Director
Angela Lensch has been named the director of Growing Hope, a new daycare program through New Hope that is set to open later this year. About a year ago, New Hope staff began developing plans for the creation of an on-campus daycare by surveying employees about their childcare needs and local businesses about their interest in the program. That study found an overwhelming need for additional daycare spots in the community, and New Hope announced their intent to move forward last summer. Lensch will lead Growing Hope as it prepares to open to children between six months and 12 years of age, including kids with additional needs. New Hope CEO Steve Kopecky says, “Growing Hope really helps emphasize our mission of enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities by opening the doors now to children with disabilities, as well as providing an additional benefit to our employees with children.” Lensch brings over 20 years of experience working with children to the daycare center as an educator and holds a master’s degree in education. Once operational, Growing Hope will provide services for up to 75 children between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on New Hope’s campus in Carroll. Carroll County is designated a childcare desert with only 1,157 slots available for an estimated 3,500 children. Individuals interested in seeking employment with Growing Hope or being added to the daycare’s waitlist can contact the center directly using the contact points included below.
CCSD School Board Schedules Special Meeting For Monday
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education has scheduled a brief special meeting for midday on Monday. School officials will convene at noon at the Adams Elementary School boardroom at 12 p.m. Their first item of business is to consider approval of a contract with iJAG, a non-profit organization that assists schools with dropout prevention and helps students overcome barriers to employment following graduation. The only other agenda items are job description additions and updates for the iJAG position and behavior interventionist and routine personnel reports. The meeting is expected to be short with adjournment scheduled for 12:25 p.m. The Monday, Jan. 30 meeting is open to the public and will be available remotely via Zoom. The full agenda and login information is included below.
Elected Officials’ Compensation And Union Contract On The Agenda For Monday’s Carroll County Supervisors Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is expected to make significant headway on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget during tomorrow’s (Monday) meeting. County officials will consider approval of the FY24 employee health insurance contract. Supervisors had been holding off on budget preparations until renewal rates from Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield were available. Fortunately, the rate was essentially unchanged from FY23, but that was not the case for many Iowa counties, which saw an increase of 15 percent or higher. The board is also expected to finalize and approve benefit increases for the county’s elected officials and union employees. The Carroll County Compensation Board had recommended a 17 percent increase for the Sheriff, 12 percent for the Treasurer, Recorder, and County Attorney, 10 percent for the Auditor, and nine percent for the Supervisors. The board can adjust these percentages as they see fit, but changes must be even across the board. At last week’s meeting, supervisors indicated a reduction of up to 50 percent or more might be considered. Other items on Monday’s agenda include approval of adjustments to the township clerks’ and trustees’ compensation, employee handbook changes, Glidden planning and zoning board appointments, and FY24 funding requests. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Courthouse and will be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel.
Carroll Announced As Overnight Stop On 2023 Route
Carroll has been announced as an overnight stop on the 2023 RAGBRAI route. Organizers announced tonight (Saturday) the full 500-mile route will begin in Sioux City with the first overnight stop in Storm Lake. Riders will then head 62 miles southeast to spend the second night in Carroll before heading to Ames on Day 3, Des Moines on Day 4, Tama-Toledo on Day 5, Coralville on Day 6, and Davenport on Day 7. The iconic Iowa bike ride is celebrating its 50th year. The last time Carroll hosted was in 2011. RAGBRAI is scheduled for July 22 through July 29, and registration is available at www.ragbrai.com.
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
Donald “Don” Halverson of Carroll
Donald “Don” Halverson, age 97, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Carroll with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Music for the service will be by Ellen Severin and Anna Kopaska. Casket bearers will be his sons: Myron Halverson, Mark Halverson, David Halverson, Douglas Halverson, and Dierk Halverson. The service will be livestreamed on the First United Methodist Church of Carroll Facebook page. Burial will be in the Union Township Cemetery east of Coon Rapids at a later date.
Three Local Boy Scouts Recognized For Attaining Eagle Scout Rank
Pictured (L-R)–Lucas Reising, Drake Grossman, and Tyler Stork. Three local Boy Scouts were recognized last weekend for reaching the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest level attainable by the Boy Scouts of America. Lucas Reising of Lidderdale, Tyler Stork of Carroll, and Drake Grossman of Halbur, who are all members of Troop 105, received their Eagle Scout designation from the Ohwahnasee District of the Mid-America Council. The rank is earned by only four percent of Boy Scouts, which requires years of work, learning, and volunteering. The last step in the lengthy process is a service project within their community. Reising says he chose to develop a display for the nearly 1,000-pound bell in Lidderdale.
