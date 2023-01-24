AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy skies. Tonight there will be increasing clouds and our next chance of snow. The snow will move into Central Minnesota after 9pm, into the Ports after midnight, and through Wisconsin and the Arrowhead after that. New snow accumulations will be between 1-3″ for most areas. However, Cook county and the International Border could see 2-5″. Lows will be in the teens with temperatures climbing early tomorrow morning back into the 20′s. Winds will be south 10-15mph. Expect travel delays early in the morning.

