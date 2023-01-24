Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer promises lowered taxes, increased manufacturing in 2023 State of the State Address
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - After winning re-election back in Nov., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer previewed her second-term agenda during Wednesday night’s State of the State Address. During the State of the State, Gov. Whitmer outlined six main points headlining the agenda for her second term in office. First, lowering costs...
Evers promises a tax cut, compromise to increase funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state’s sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
Walz unveils new budget plan for public safety; GOP reps want more
ST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the next phase of their 2023 budget plan Monday, highlighting proposed investments into health, housing and public safety. The plan involves a $300 Million towards public safety statewide. “Being able to provide protective and police services, being...
Xcel Energy awards $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy is awarding a $5,000 grant to Feed My People Food Bank, a service that works to end hunger in west-central Wisconsin by providing food to pantries in a 14-county area. The grant was awarded based on receiving the most votes from Xcel Energy...
Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
ST. PAUL, MN -- Democratic Governor Tim Walz announced the final part of his budget proposal Tuesday, which includes tax rebate checks for millions of Minnesotans. “This is a fair budget that will continue to create growth and reduce taxes on Minnesotans while improving all aspects of their life. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve done,” said Walz.
Gov. Walz presents Yanmar with award for international trade
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE NA), which operates a facility in Grand Rapids, was presented with a “prestigious” award from the state of Minnesota last month for international trade. The Minnesota Trade Office selected Yanmar CE NA, which encompasses...
FDLTCC recognizing 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winner in public reception
CLOQUET, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College (FDLTCC) will be hosting a free, public celebration to recognize a 2022 Minnesota Author Project Award-winning book published by the college. Bringing Joy: A Local Literary Welcome is an anthology of poetry and art created by...
Public Utilities Commission reduces MN Power’s proposed rate increase
3:15 P.M. UPDATE - Minnesota Power is responding Tuesday afternoon after news that a state agency approved only half of the company’s proposed rate increase. Minnesota Power filed a rate request in November 2021, seeking to increase its annual operating revenue by $108 million or approximately 18%. Company spokespeople...
St. Louis County debuts online crime tracking map
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County residents now have a new tool to help them monitor crime in their neighborhoods. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they have launched an online dashboard that shows where crime incidents have occurred. The map shows various types...
Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday
Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
First Alert: Slick roads expected for your Friday morning commute
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy skies. Tonight there will be increasing clouds and our next chance of snow. The snow will move into Central Minnesota after 9pm, into the Ports after midnight, and through Wisconsin and the Arrowhead after that. New snow accumulations will be between 1-3″ for most areas. However, Cook county and the International Border could see 2-5″. Lows will be in the teens with temperatures climbing early tomorrow morning back into the 20′s. Winds will be south 10-15mph. Expect travel delays early in the morning.
