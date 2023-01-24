Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Town Board approves staff changes with Lewiston Police Department, HPC
New fee schedule announced for Dickersonville Cemetery. Lewiston Town Board members approved staff changes with the Lewiston Police Department, as well as some member updates with the Historical Preservation Commission, in its otherwise low-key regular meeting on Monday. Councilman John Jacoby, who serves as board liaison to the Lewiston Police...
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
wnypapers.com
LaSalle Senior center closed for repairs
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. The LaSalle Senior Center will be closed for the next two weeks for repairs. The County Office of the Aging will be transporting effected seniors to the John Duke Center for the next two weeks for the senior lunch program.
Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect For Many Parts New York State
After a rather quiet first three weeks of January, the colder air and snowier conditions are now creeping back into the public conscious for Western New York and other parts of New York State. We knew that snow was coming by Wednesday and Thursday this week, but didn't quite know...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo’s Top Lawmaker Makes Stunning Announcement
The Buffalo Common Council is the legislative branch of the second largest city in New York State and it's made up of residents from the City of Buffalo's nine council districts. The Common Council is led by a Council President, who is picked from the 9 members of the council....
Slippery commute expected, local crews to treat roads overnight
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — From the Buffalo metro area to Lockport, roads were slushy and messy Wednesday afternoon. A mixed bag of precipitation caused some minor traffic delays during the evening commute and could cause problems on Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to rise and then quickly drop, meaning any rain or snow could […]
wesb.com
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
More Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The massive snowstorm that swept through Western New York yesterday isn't done just yet. The tail end of the storm is expected to bring some lake-effect snow to Western New York. There is a winter weather advisory in place for Southern Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and Wyoming counties. With the additional...
chautauquatoday.com
Hochul defends energy plan during Dunkirk stop
Republican state lawmakers have been criticizing Governor Kathy Hochul's plan to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. Hochul defended her proposal during an appearance in Dunkirk earlier this week and told reporters the conversion from natural gas to electric power is primarily for new housing. The Western New York Democrat also stated that she expects the state to help offset some of the costs...
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
Lake Erie remains wide open and lake effect snow will still loom large in WNY
Lake Erie is looking very clear. Usually this time of year, it’s covered in ice. However, the National Weather Service says it’s not improbable could Western New York could get more lake effect snow this winter.
wbfo.org
Report advises against installing wind turbines in Lake Erie — for now
After nearly two years of studying the issue, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has determined that “now is not the right time to prioritize” installing wind turbines in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario, according to a report released late last month. Wind turbines...
Cheektowaga, Hamburg Getting Brand New Crumbl Cookie
Hamburg and Cheektowaga are getting brand new Crumbl Cookie locations this year! Crumbl Cookies came from Utah in 2021, but are now all the hype in Western New York. The first location to open up in 2021 was the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The other location just opened up at the end of 2022 on Transit Road by Maple.
chautauquatoday.com
County lawmakers pass local law during monthly meeting
The Chautauqua County Legislators approved a local law setting a management salary plan for establishing a new Media Information Officer's position in the County Executive's office during their monthly meeting. Lawmakers approved the measure by a 13-3 vote Wednesday night. Ellicott Republican Lisa Vanstrom fully supported the local law setting a management salary plan for the post of between $60,000 and $90,000 a year...
Buffalo Schools Canceling After School Activities
Living in New York State means that we often have to deal with winter weather, and while the first few weeks of the year have been pretty quiet on the weather front, a significant storm is blowing its way into Buffalo and Western New York and officials are warning people to be prepared.
46 Years Ago This Week, The Blizzard of 77
Having been born right after the Blizzard of '77, I can remember hearing stories about it my whole life. My parents used to tell my siblings and me stories about how so many people had to climb out of the 2nd-floor windows of their houses to get outside. As bad as the stories were, I imagine that life during the 5 days the storm lasted was quite terrifying.
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Crashes Into School Bus During Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown woman has been charged following an incident that led to an accident involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officers were called to the location of a motor vehicle accident on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
wesb.com
Fire at Eldred American Legion
The American Legion Building in Eldred appears to have been destroyed in a fire. The fire was reported at the Legion building shortly after 11 this morning, eventually going to four alarms. Early reports had stated the fire was at the VFW Hall, but those proved to be in error.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: Fill ‘er up
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “In June 2022 I flew with Kevin D’Angelo in his Shark SeaRey from his home airport in Hamburg, N.Y. The plan was to meet up with several other SeaReys and float planes for some $100 seafood at Galene’s on Conesus Lake in New York’s Finger Lakes. We hadn’t been 10 minutes in the air when Kevin said he was going to get some gas. We dove (literally) down to land on this postage stamp piece of grass behind a Kwik Fill gas station in Strykersville and proceeded to join the cars and fill ‘er up. You can only imagine the stares from the non-flying vehicles.”
