FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Body found in Shreveport identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21
Medical marijuana dispensaries that have been approved to carry cannabis for adults 21 and older can start selling it Feb. 6. The “vast majority” of medical marijuana facilities in Missouri, up to 97%, have applied to add adult-use marijuana to their inventory, said Lisa Cox, communications director with the Department of Health and Senior Services.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Qualified Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance
TEXARKANA, Texas – Some Texas homeowners may be eligible for assistance if behind on home loan or mortgage payments or could also qualify for help with utilities. Some criteria for eligibility include having experienced a qualified financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020; being behind on property taxes, property insurance or utility bills; or having a household income at or below the 100% Area Median Income.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Artists sought to help with Kansas suffrage memorial
The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is currently seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building. The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PROGRESS/OCTOBER 2022: S.C. kicks off I-26 widening project
Standing atop an Interstate 26 overpass, Gov. Henry McMaster signaled for an excavator operator to officially commence work below. “Hit it, brother,” McMaster said into the radio he was holding during an October press conference. The S.C. General Assembly in June approved spending nearly $2 billion on the widening...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Normandy hires East St. Louis native as new superintendent
A former principal at Sumner High School in St. Louis will serve as the next superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. Michael Triplett, associate superintendent of learning services for Olathe Public Schools in Kansas, beat out two local finalists for the position. Triplett, 53, grew up in East St. Louis...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PROGRESS/DECEMBER 2022: Agriculture marks $50B SC impact
COLUMBIA — Agriculture has a $50 billion impact on South Carolina's economy, a goal the state's agriculture chief celebrated in December. South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers celebrated the milestone during a December press conference. "From farmers to foresters, from poultry plants to paper mills, from turf grass to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska fights court action by seed companies to block AltEn from transferring funds
Six companies that formerly supplied AltEn with pesticide-coated seed have asked a federal judge to stop the defunct ethanol plant from taking steps to avoid paying for an environmental cleanup at its facility near Mead. Filed last year by Corteva, AgReliant, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, Winfield Solutions, Bayer and Syngenta, the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Don Walton: Conservative year ahead at the state Capitol
Lots of dollars flying around inside the Capitol last week. Send them off on spending or investment-in-the-future chores, or return them to sender?. Gov. Jim Pillen says return them to state taxpayers — and so will a majority of the members of the Legislature before this session adjourns. Pillen...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oklahoma Republicans banned most abortions. Now they want to carve out exceptions
OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma implemented a near-total abortion ban hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Keri Young knew the strict law would be problematic for pregnant women carrying a terminally ill fetus. Six years ago, she was one of those women. Keri and Royce...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PROGRESS/DECEMBER 2022: Industry investment SC's largest ever with 1,500 jobs
COLUMBIA – Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, announced in December plans to establish operations near Ridgeville in Berkeley County. The $3.5 billion is a record for one investment in South Carolina. Redwood Materials plans to pull out key components of batteries...
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU gymnastics records season-best road score to beat Lindenwood and Texas Woman's
MU gymnastics defeated Texas Woman's and Lindenwood on Sunday in St. Charles. The Tigers scored 196.800, the most they've scored on the road this season. The Pioneers followed with 194.350 and Lindenwood recorded 191.325. The Tigers got out of the gate early, sweeping the top spots in both the beam...
