‘Makes no sense’: Sen. Graham calls out Republicans who question Ukraine aid

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling out Republicans who question whether the U.S. should continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Graham’s statement came as President Biden announced the U.S. will send the country 31 Abrams tanks to help defeat Russia. “So this idea that we can’t help...
The Hill

Watch live: Schumer, Jeffries hold briefing responding to GOP tax proposal

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) are speaking Wednesday afternoon about changes to the federal tax system proposed by a group of House Republicans. The GOP proposal, dubbed the Fair Tax Act, would abolish the federal tax code and replace it with a new national 30 percent sales…
The Hill

Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.   Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
INDIANA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
CoinDesk

Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
AUSTIN, TX
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped

U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil […] The post U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COLORADO STATE
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Ohio Capital Journal

Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42

WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GEORGIA STATE

