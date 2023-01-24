Read full article on original website
Related
straightarrownews.com
‘Makes no sense’: Sen. Graham calls out Republicans who question Ukraine aid
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is calling out Republicans who question whether the U.S. should continue providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Graham’s statement came as President Biden announced the U.S. will send the country 31 Abrams tanks to help defeat Russia. “So this idea that we can’t help...
Watch live: Schumer, Jeffries hold briefing responding to GOP tax proposal
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) are speaking Wednesday afternoon about changes to the federal tax system proposed by a group of House Republicans. The GOP proposal, dubbed the Fair Tax Act, would abolish the federal tax code and replace it with a new national 30 percent sales…
Marjorie Taylor Greene Outraged Joe Biden Reduced Gas Prices
"It's a shame to trick the American people just to win an election. No president should be able to use their emergency powers for politics," Greene said.
GOP leaders slam Biden Treasury for ‘stonewalling’ oversight probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings
Several Republicans accused President Biden's Treasury Department of "stonewalling" the House Oversight Committee's probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
GOP Sales Tax Plan Could Leave 80% of Americans Paying More
A 2006 study by the House Small Business Committee found that a similar plan would see middle income earners pay the most.
Washington Examiner
Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
The FBI is in crisis. If we don’t fix it now, we risk irrevocably breaking the greatest law enforcement agency in the world – and America’s trust in this invaluable institution.
John Kennedy rips Biden over GOP Medicare cut suggestion: 'Not even George Santos would' claim that
Sen. John Kennedy criticized President Biden over his comments on what Republicans want to do with Medicare on "The Story," adding that Biden is the only American who thinks the country's going in the right direction.
CoinDesk
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped
U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil […] The post U.S. House Republicans pass bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Justice Department was prepared to seek warrant had Biden not consented to home search, sources say
The FBI's unprecedented search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, resulted from high-stakes discussions between the Justice Department and Biden attorneys over when and how it would take place, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
gandernewsroom.com
GOP Holds Up Budget Bill, Forcing Democrat to Come in for the Vote After His Baby Was Born
LANSING—Final negotiations on a supplemental budget bill have been teed up, but there was no shortage of drama with the first big piece of legislation taken up by the new Democratic-led Legislature. A new Democratic lawmaker, who also became a new dad Tuesday morning with the birth of his...
Washington Examiner
Senate Republicans hesitant to push for Biden impeachment over classified documents
Some Senate Republicans are rejecting the idea that President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents amounts to an impeachable offense, dashing the hopes of their GOP counterparts in the House who are seeking to charge Biden with misconduct. House Republicans introduced more than a dozen articles of impeachment in...
Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42
WASHINGTON — Nearly 80 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the White House expressing their “great concern” that the Biden administration is walking back on its promise to restore migrants’ access to asylum. None were from Ohio. In the letter, they also condemned the administration’s expansion of a controversial policy that immediately turns away […] The post Democrats in Congress condemn Biden administration expansion of Title 42 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Merrick Garland misses Jim Jordan deadline on Biden classified docs
Attorney General Merrick Garland has missed the deadline set by a House Republican investigator asking for information about the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s apparent mishandling of classified information.
67% of Americans say Biden classified document scandal is a 'serious problem'
A commanding 84% of Americans agree with AG Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to probe Biden's classified documents scandal - and 67% feel it is a 'serious problem.'
Comments / 2