ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF.com

DA Steve Mulroy updates Nichols' investigation

District Attorney Steve Mulroy presented an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation at 2 p.m. Thursday. District Attorney Steve Mulroy presented an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation at 2 p.m. Thursday. To go after ambulance zone Augusta is planning another …. Augusta city leaders want to get control of...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Augusta energy upgrades move along

It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city. It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

WJBF Salute To Service: David Clem

David Clem receives the WJBF Salute To Service Award for November 2022. David Clem receives the WJBF Salute To Service Award for November 2022. To go after ambulance zone Augusta is planning another …. Augusta city leaders want to get control of the county ambulance zone but to apply they...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

BREAKING: Augusta mayor calls emergency meeting to address EMS service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to an email sent by Lena Bonner, Augusta's Clerk of Commission, Mayor Garnett Johnson has scheduled an Emergency Special Called Meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. A quorum, or seven total present, would be required to facilitate the meeting to discuss EMS services in Augusta Richmond...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?

‘I feel like I’m supposed to do this’: Mauled boy draws friends from around world. Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?. Sister and brother duo turn shared hobby into family business. What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Looking for a new job? Check out these upcoming events in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new year has brought in new job opportunities. The city of Augusta, Augusta University, Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta GreenJackets, Aiken County Public Schools, Masters Tournament, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and more are all hosting upcoming job expositions. City of Augusta. The Augusta Human...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Mother, daughter dead after Aiken County house fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details about a fire that killed two people in Aiken. The fire was reported at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday at 1338 Aldrich St. NE. According to a report released Thursday by the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the first crews to arrive were told by residents that two victims were still trapped inside.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Golden Apple: April Cofer

She helps her students understand numbers and gain lifelong skills. She helps her students understand numbers and gain lifelong skills. There are some health topics that have been taboo. But, Dr. Samantha Tojino has found a way to help shine a positive light and change lives for the better. That's why she's one of our "Women To Watch."
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy