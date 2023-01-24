Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
To go after ambulance zone Augusta is planning another vote on Gold Cross
Augusta city leaders want to get control of the county ambulance zone but to apply they say they must have a contract with a qualified ambulance service provider.
WJBF.com
DA Steve Mulroy updates Nichols' investigation
District Attorney Steve Mulroy presented an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation at 2 p.m. Thursday.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Richmond County approves keeping Gold Cross month-to-month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Augusta-Richmond County Commission has voted to temporarily keep Gold Cross ambulance service in the county, pending legal approval. Mayor Garnett Johnson said during Wednesday's emergency meeting that Georgia is preparing to step in and provide temporary ambulance service and the Augusta procurement department has been directed to start compiling a list of possible providers. Additionally, he said he would like to reach out to Gold Cross and ask them to operate on a month-to-month basis.
WJBF.com
Columbia County Hospital to break ground in May, contractors looking for local businesses to help
Columbia County Hospital to break ground in May, contractors looking for local businesses to help
Piedmont Augusta issues ‘test’ alert
According to the communications office at Piedmont Health, the alert that went out was just a test of the alert system and did not signify any actual emergency or threat.
WJBF.com
Augusta energy upgrades move along
It's a 24 million dollar plan to upgrade Augusta's energy systems in city buildings, and with the saving its coming at no cost to the city.
WRDW-TV
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
WJBF.com
WJBF Salute To Service: David Clem
David Clem receives the WJBF Salute To Service Award for November 2022.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
wfxg.com
BREAKING: Augusta mayor calls emergency meeting to address EMS service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to an email sent by Lena Bonner, Augusta's Clerk of Commission, Mayor Garnett Johnson has scheduled an Emergency Special Called Meeting Wednesday at 3 p.m. A quorum, or seven total present, would be required to facilitate the meeting to discuss EMS services in Augusta Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve been walking downtown on Broad Street, you may have noticed some subtle additions to our crosswalks. Press the button to cross and you’ll hear a voice guiding you across the street. The accent is one you’ll only hear in Augusta. “Walk...
WJBF.com
Gold Cross says its out after Augusta commission does not approve new contract
Long term ambulance provider Gold Cross says it has notified the state it is giving up the Augusta zone and pulling out leaving the city in limbo over the future of ambulance service.
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
WJBF.com
Augusta keeps Gold Cross on a month-to-month basis to provide ambulance service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta commissioners are facing a crisis with no firm plan on how to provide ambulance service after approval of a new contract with Gold Cross failed Tuesday. “There should have been a plan B, and here we are today because there was no plan,” said...
WRDW-TV
Looking for a new job? Check out these upcoming events in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new year has brought in new job opportunities. The city of Augusta, Augusta University, Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta GreenJackets, Aiken County Public Schools, Masters Tournament, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and more are all hosting upcoming job expositions. City of Augusta. The Augusta Human...
WJBF.com
Columbia County school district host 'let's talk' series focusing on gang violence
Columbia County school district host 'let's talk' series focusing on gang violence
State Rep. Karlton Howard expected to be okay after suffering medical episode
The office of Georgia State Representative Karlton Howard confirms to WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Rep. Howard suffered a medical emergency Wednesday while at the State Capitol.
WRDW-TV
Mother, daughter dead after Aiken County house fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning new details about a fire that killed two people in Aiken. The fire was reported at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday at 1338 Aldrich St. NE. According to a report released Thursday by the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the first crews to arrive were told by residents that two victims were still trapped inside.
wfxg.com
POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
WJBF.com
Golden Apple: April Cofer
She helps her students understand numbers and gain lifelong skills.
