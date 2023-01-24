ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Soccer: Palestine extends district win streak to 84 games

DIBOLL — The No. 1 ranked Palestine Wildcats (13-0-1) extended their soccer district winning streak to 84 games with a 14-0 victory over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday night. The Wildcats scored seven goals in each half. The first half saw seven goals from seven different players. Tony Sanchez...
PALESTINE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apache Ladies run past Panola, 75-49

The TJC Apache Ladies bounced back from a tough loss earlier in the week to turn in a nice performance on the road on Saturday. Four Tyler Junior College players scored in double figures as the Apache Ladies knocked off Panola College, 74-59, on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Arthur Johnson Gymnnasium in Carthage.
CARTHAGE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Community gathers for East Texas Symphony Orchestra performance of 'The General'

Community members gathered Saturday night to watch the East Texas Symphony Orchestra resume its 2022-23 concert series with Buster Keaton’s “The General” at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. The ETSO, led by Music Director Richard Lee, provided the audience with an added visual experience by performing the...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting

One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
CARTHAGE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police: Man killed by deputy during domestic-disturbance call

A Smith County man is dead following a domestic disturbance call at the 23000 block of County Road 459. At approximately 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received the call from a female victim stating she was assaulted by her boyfriend at the residence, according to Sheriff Larry R. Smith of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX

