STILLMAN VALLEY — The Rochelle Hub varsity basketball team fell just short in its attempt for back-to-back nonconference wins Thursday evening, when Owen Dunseth carried Stillman Valley with 29 points as the Cardinals held off the Hubs 62-57. Rochelle (7-15, 2-8 Interstate 8) held a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter, where Stillman Valley outscored the Hubs 19-13 to seal the win. Sophomore Carson Lewis led Rochelle with 15 points and five rebounds.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO