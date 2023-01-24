Read full article on original website
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
MBIP Sunday Links: Cool Hand Luke - Plus: The MBIP Coming Attractions!
Last Thursday was actor Paul Newman’s birthday. He would’ve been 98-years-old, but he died back in September of 2008. One of my favorite movies is, Cool Hand Luke, starring Paul Newman and an incredible cast of actors including George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Harry Dean Stanton and Dennis Hopper.
25newsnow.com
What’s happening in Central Illinois - January 29
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois on January 29, 2023. Whether you’re an avid bird-watcher or just looking for something to do with your family, check out Eagle Watch Weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Events are taking place today at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center and the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Some of the activities include eagle watching, Native American dancing demonstrations, and birds of prey shows.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jumer’s Castle Lodge
—— JUMER’S CASTLE LODGE. If you remember Jumer’s, you have to remember their legendary cinnamon rolls!. These are definitely a part of Peoria’s history and you can read more about them in the MBIP Links below. —— WHAT IT IS TODAY: THE GRAND REGENCY OF PEORIA...
25newsnow.com
Indoor market brings hundreds of shoppers to Peoria RiverPlex
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in the area did not have to wait until the spring to go shopping down by the Peoria Riverfront. The first indoor Riverfront Market of the season was deemed successful for several vendors Saturday. It was a packed house inside Peoria’s RiverPlex and shoppers...
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Bomb threat clears out downtown Pere Marquette overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette building early Saturday morning. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the bomb threat just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers helped evacuate hotel guests and staff members.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
Central Illinois Proud
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal. Listman was reported missing since Thursday […]
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested for vehicle burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police arrested two juveniles for vehicle burglary on Saturday evening. According to a Peoria police press release, Peoria police were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Institute Place for reports of a vehicle burglary. The subjects fled the area on foot after seeing the...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
