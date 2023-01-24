Read full article on original website
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
JUST IN: Reston Association’s Larry Butler to retire after more than 40-year career
Reston Association‘s COO Larry Butler is officially retiring after more than 40 years with the organization. His retirement comes after a lengthy career with RA that began when he took a position as a seasonal employee in the spring of 1982. “Most memorable for me are the life-long friends...
SCOOP: New name, new ownership and new mission for Reston’s Roer’s Zoofari
Reid says the company plans to “expand on animals, offerings, ethics, and family-friendly adventure,” but declined to comment further. “The architectural renderings planned improvements are still under production. A family-friendly atmosphere will always remain,” he said. This isn’t the first time the zoo has changed hands. Vanessa...
Date set for full Herndon Festival to return this year
The Herndon Festival will return this year in the summer, bringing back a tradition that was scaled back to a carnival last year. The festival is set to take place from June 1-4 at the Northwest Federal Credit Union campus (200 Spring Street). The credit union is the title sponsor for the free event.
