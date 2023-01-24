Read full article on original website
Related
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams star, dies aged 64
Lisa Loring, the actor who played Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV adaptation of The Addams Family, has died aged 64.Loring died on Saturday night (28 January) at St Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California. Her daughter Vanessa Foumberg told The Hollywood Reporter said that Loring died of complications from a stroke caused by high blood pressure.“She went peacefully with both her daughters [Vanessa and Marianne] holding her hands,” she told the publication.Loring’s friend, Laurie Jacobson, also reported her death on Facebook, writing that Loring was “embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always...
Polygon
The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie trailer reveals what happened after THAT kiss
The Kaguya-sama: Love Is War movie is coming to North America next month — right on Valentine’s Day! Titled Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends, the movie will be in theaters for a two-day special event kicking off on Feb. 14. It will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.
Polygon
Cowboy Bebop creator made it through one scene of the Netflix version
Nobody seems to want to talk about Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series since it premiered back in November 2021 and was subsequently canceled the following month — least of all Netflix, by all appearances. The only person who seems to want to forget the series more is none other than the director of the original Cowboy Bebop himself.
Polygon
Critical Role cast was thrilled to rewrite history with Legend of Vox Machina
Since the web series kicked off in 2012, actual-play phenomena Critical Role has expanded the world of Exandria, with each subsequent campaign taking place later on in the world’s history. But with Prime Video’s animated fantasy series, The Legend of Vox Machina, the voice actors return to where it all started, with their first group of misfit mercenaries from the very first campaign. This time, however, they had a chance to rewrite history and make some tweaks to the way it unfolded the first time around.
Polygon
Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer gets the whole Next Gen gang back together
It’s classic Star Trek baddies against classic Star Trek good guys in the latest trailer for final season of Picard, which brings the show to its inevitable Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion plot line. The season’s story appears to kick off with a distress call from Picard’s old...
Polygon
M3GAN, Netflix’s You People, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
M3GAN fans (“M3FANs”), rejoice: The supreme queen bee of sentient doll-based brutality finally arrives on VOD this weekend. If watching a creepy plasticine child perform infectious dance moves before proceeding to butcher a man with a makeshift machete doesn’t quite sound like your kind of vibe, not to worry; there’s a ton of new releases available to choose from on streaming and VOD.
Polygon
Forspoken’s gravest sin? It has no chill
From Frey’s very first steps in the medieval fantasy land of Athia, Forspoken’s influences emerge in full force. She runs and ducks under broken walls in an abandoned castle with a giant dragon in pursuit. She gets an annoyingly chatty companion named Cuff, who is literally a talking gold bracelet. Then, after narrowly avoiding danger, we get a dramatic bird’s-eye view of the landscape, dominated by a massive stone landmark arching up into the sky.
Polygon
Every type of infected in The Last of Us
The Last of Us’ monsters are not your average zombies. Yes, they’re gross. Yes, they bite. But they’re not reanimated after dying. Instead, they’re living people who have been taken over by a fungus called Cordyceps — their whole thing is multiplying and spreading the infection as far and wide as possible.
Polygon
Dead Space’s remake misses a major storytelling opportunity
Dead Space is a terrifying game about venturing through an abandoned industrial space ship, all to the tune of suffocating isolation. Isaac Clarke isn’t entirely alone, however — his ship, the USG Kellion, arrived with a small crew of support staff. The Dead Space remake characterizes Isaac and his allies much more deeply than the original did — but the same can’t be said for the other poor souls on the USG Ishimura.
Comments / 0