ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live score, updates, highlights from Madrid derby in Copa del Rey as Morata gets early goal

The Copa del Rey quarterfinals provide fans with a special treat as two heated rivals meet at the Santiago Bernabeu with Atletico Madrid visiting hosts Real Madrid. Local derbies rarely get fiercer than this, with the two sides contesting tough matches for years. They have not met in the Copa del Rey since 2015, when Atletico Madrid dumped Real out of the competition in the Round of 16 on a 4-2 aggregate score.
overtimeheroics.net

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Preview: Club Brugge vs Benfica

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took a hiatus in early November, shortly before the start of the World Cup and there has been a lull for more than two months now. The Champions League, inarguably Europe’s greatest competition returns to almost half a billion viewers and millions of screens in less than a month from now.
Yardbarker

Watch: Barcelona given boost as Real Sociedad reduced to ten men

Barcelona are aiming for a double in the domestic cups, having already won the Spanish Super Cup this month. If Barca can defeat Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, they will be one step closer to their second trophy of the season. Xavi Hernandez’s side have had the best of...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy