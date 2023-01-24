Read full article on original website
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid - Copa del Rey: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Everything you need to know ahead of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
Carlo Ancelotti: I don't need to explain benching Toni Kroos, Luka Modric
Carlo Ancelotti said veteran midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos understand that Real Madrid's "transition" means they won't start every game.
Effigy of Black soccer star Vinícius Jr. hanged from bridge in Madrid
Spanish national police have opened an investigation "for a possible hate crime," after an effigy of Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior was hanged from a bridge in Madrid, the national police's press office for the Madrid region told CNN on Thursday.
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic disappointed in 'badly behaved' Argentina World Cup winners
"I'm not worried about Messi, I'm worried about the others," a concerned Zlatan Ibrahimovic said
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live score, updates, highlights from Madrid derby in Copa del Rey as Morata gets early goal
The Copa del Rey quarterfinals provide fans with a special treat as two heated rivals meet at the Santiago Bernabeu with Atletico Madrid visiting hosts Real Madrid. Local derbies rarely get fiercer than this, with the two sides contesting tough matches for years. They have not met in the Copa del Rey since 2015, when Atletico Madrid dumped Real out of the competition in the Round of 16 on a 4-2 aggregate score.
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
Soccer-Dembele strike sends Barcelona into Cup semi-finals
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ousmane Dembele's second-half strike gave Barcelona a 1-0 win over 10-man Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday, stretching their unbeaten streak to 12 games.
Predicted XIs Barcelona-Real Sociedad: Xavi Henrnadez to revert to previous strategy
Barcelona will face Real Sociedad on Wednesday night at 21:00 CEST, with the two most in-form teams in La Liga pitted against each other in a winner-takes-all Copa del Rey quarter-final. The Blaugrana, at Camp Nou, can call on a full squad for the match. Xavi Hernandez revealed that Ronald...
Watch Alvaro Morata Score His First Madrid Derby Goal By Netting Against Former Club Real
This was Morata's fifth Madrid derby playing for Atletico. He had featured in six for Real.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Al-Nassr with ‘list of best practices’ in last dig at Man Utd & is set to end career there
CRISTIANO RONALDO joined Al-Nassr with a list of "best practices" following his acrimonious departure from Man Utd. The Portuguese star, 37, made his competitive debut for the Saudi Arabian side on Sunday. And while Ronaldo failed to register a shot on target, Al-Nassr did win the game 1-0 to maintain...
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Al-Ittihad, managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, got the better of Ronaldo and Co in Thursday's semi-final.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Preview: Club Brugge vs Benfica
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League took a hiatus in early November, shortly before the start of the World Cup and there has been a lull for more than two months now. The Champions League, inarguably Europe’s greatest competition returns to almost half a billion viewers and millions of screens in less than a month from now.
Watch: Barcelona given boost as Real Sociedad reduced to ten men
Barcelona are aiming for a double in the domestic cups, having already won the Spanish Super Cup this month. If Barca can defeat Real Sociedad in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, they will be one step closer to their second trophy of the season. Xavi Hernandez’s side have had the best of...
MATCHDAY: Forest-Man United in cup semis; Sociedad-Barcelona
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals. United has reached the semifinals of the competition for the third time in four years — it was knocked out at that stage by Manchester City in 2020 and 2021 — as the club looks to claim a first major trophy since 2017. United was on a nine-match winning run in all competitions before last week, when it drew at Crystal Palace and then lost at Arsenal in the league. Forest, which hosts the first leg at the City Ground, was a four-time League Cup winner under Brian Clough between 1978-90 and is in the semifinals for the first time in 31 years. Forest has lost only two of its last 11 games in all competitions as its slew of new signings start to gel. One of those losses was against United, though, 3-0 in the Premier League.
Barcelona Femení become first team to win 50 consecutive league games
Barcelona Femení have made history by becoming the first football team to win 50 consecutive league games.
Neymar returned from the World Cup 'in pain', reveals PSG boss Christophe Galtier
Neymar hasn't been at his best since the showpiece event concluded last month and was slammed in the French press as they labelled him 'the biggest flop in football history'.
