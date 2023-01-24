ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28

The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
Texarkana’s Live Music Scene for January 27 & 28

FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
2023 Bridal Fair – It’s A Wrap

If you're planning a wedding in 2023 then chances are you were at the 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair held on January 21. If you're just hearing about it, we are sorry you missed it, you will have to wait until next year. But for now, check out some of what you missed...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area

Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
City Council Votes in Long-Time Texarkana Resident Libby White

Libby White has been appointed the Ward 5 council seat vacated by former Council member Bill Harp on Monday, January 9, by the City of Texarkana, Texas Council. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after she applied for the vacant seat and an interview was conducted. White will finish out former Council member Bill Harp’s term through November of 2023. She is a long-time Texarkana, Texas resident who graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2003, and earned a degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University. Since returning to Texarkana in 2008, Libby has dedicated her time to leading community organizations, coaching youth sports, and raising her four sons with her husband, Brad.
How To Stay Out Of Jail? Warrant Amnesty For Texarkana Arkansas

If you have outstanding warrants/fines from the District Court of Texarkana, Arkansas, then February could be your month to get that taken care of without getting arrested. The Texarkana Arkansas Police sent out a notice today referring to Judge Tommy Potter's announcement that the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023.
Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved

Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
