Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28
The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
Texarkana’s Live Music Scene for January 27 & 28
FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
Enjoy The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! Coming to Texarkana’s Perot Theatre in Feb
If you love magic then get ready for a great evening of fun with the Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! This show will be presented by TRAHC and It's coming to the Historic Perot Theatre in downtown Texarkana. This show is a national tour production that is magic at it's...
2023 Bridal Fair – It’s A Wrap
If you're planning a wedding in 2023 then chances are you were at the 2023 Texarkana Bridal Fair held on January 21. If you're just hearing about it, we are sorry you missed it, you will have to wait until next year. But for now, check out some of what you missed...
17 Things You Should Never Donate to a Tex-Ark Goodwill Store
You may have noticed that the Texarkana, Texas Goodwill Thrift Store at 3410 St. Michael Drive has been closed, that's because they are working on a complete renovation and will be celebrating their Re-Grand Opening this Friday, January 27. There will be so much more to choose from in the...
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Portion of Texarkana
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residences in Lakewood and Union, on the Arkansas side. According to a press release, this order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure due to a power failure.
Texarkana Police Warn of New Email Scam in The Area
Scammers, they just won't stop. There is a new scam going on around the Texarkana area and the Texarkana Texas Police are putting out a warning to beware of this one because it could be costly. According to the TTPD Facebook page, there have been fake emails received at several...
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
Texarkana Don’t Leave Your Car ‘Puffing’ Cause It May Get Stolen
Texarkana Texas Police are warning citizens in our community that if you don't want to become a victim of a stolen vehicle do not leave your car unattended while warming it up or getting gas. It takes only a couple of seconds for someone to jump in your car and...
When Will Texarkana’s New Wadley Regional Medical Center be Ready to Open?
It's almost time to start the construction of the new Wadley Regional Medical Center Hospital. Steward Health Care recently signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the. construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. This new construction will include the Medical Center plus a Medical Office...
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
What Do You Think Of The New Texarkana Texas Police Headgear?
Thinking back, I can't remember having seen any police officers in our area, other than State Troopers, ever wearing a hat. Well, that's about to change for Texarkana Texas Police Officers. Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte announced today that there will be a new look for in headwear for...
City Council Votes in Long-Time Texarkana Resident Libby White
Libby White has been appointed the Ward 5 council seat vacated by former Council member Bill Harp on Monday, January 9, by the City of Texarkana, Texas Council. White was elected and sworn in by Judge Sherry Jackson after she applied for the vacant seat and an interview was conducted. White will finish out former Council member Bill Harp’s term through November of 2023. She is a long-time Texarkana, Texas resident who graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2003, and earned a degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University. Since returning to Texarkana in 2008, Libby has dedicated her time to leading community organizations, coaching youth sports, and raising her four sons with her husband, Brad.
How To Stay Out Of Jail? Warrant Amnesty For Texarkana Arkansas
If you have outstanding warrants/fines from the District Court of Texarkana, Arkansas, then February could be your month to get that taken care of without getting arrested. The Texarkana Arkansas Police sent out a notice today referring to Judge Tommy Potter's announcement that the Miller County District Court, both city and county divisions in Texarkana, Arkansas will grant amnesty beginning February 1st through April 28th, 2023.
Texarkana Police Looking for 3 Men in ATM Attempted Thefts & Stolen Truck
Texarkana Texas and Texarkana Arkansas police are investigating the latest attempted ATM theft that took place at the Roadrunner convenience store on Richmond Road early Sunday morning around 4 AM. The truck used is also being investigated as one that was stolen from Texarkana Arkarkans School District. According to TTPD...
Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved
Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Report Has 51 Arrests for January 16 – 22
Week #3 of the new year and things calmed a little in Bowie County from the very busy week before. Last week saw 51 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22 of those while 29 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
