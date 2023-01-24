ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Antidepressants exit must happen in stages, says medical watchdog

Reducing an antidepressant dose should be done in stages, with help from a medical professional, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). It says this helps manage withdrawal symptoms that can occur from the drugs. NICE has published new information that sets out how mental health...
Medical News Today

Adults with ADHD face more mental health problems than doctors anticipated

In a collaborative study, researchers analyzed adult questionnaire responses to examine the connection between ADHD traits, autism traits, and mental health issues. The researchers wanted to find out how much having traits of ADHD or autism increases symptoms of mental health problems. After analyzing the responses, the researchers concluded that...
gamblingnews.com

BetBonanza Expands Content Offering Via ESA Gaming Deal

ESA Gaming, a provider of innovative casino games, has made a foray into Nigeria thanks to a deal that will see it supply the gaming and sports betting operator betBonanza with content. BetBonanza Secures Content from ESA Gaming. As a fast-growing company, betBonanza is always looking to enhance its content...
gamblingnews.com

ICE Consumer Protection Zone on Track to Hit Fund-Raising Target

The target is just £6,000 shy of the expected sum, and a number of prominent companies participated in the backing of the zone, designed to spread awareness about problem gambling and how businesses stand to benefit from tackling the issue on an industry level. Consumer Protection Is Now an...
gamblingnews.com

GR8 Tech Emerges to Replace Parimatch Tech

Parimatch Tech, Parimatch’s technology division, has been succeeded by GR8 Tech, a newly-formed entity that will supply iGaming operators with best-in-class solutions. GR8 Tech will leverage the experience of its team, focusing on productive long-term partnerships, commitment and a straightforward approach to the provision of gaming tech. If You...
gamblingnews.com

Malta Gaming Authority Looks into ESG Code for the Online Sector

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is determined to explore the idea of developing a voluntary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Code of Good Practice. This comes as a result of the upcoming requirement for listed companies to comply with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) starting in 2024. MGA: Determined...
gamblingnews.com

Red Knot Names McNamara as Account Director amid Canadian Expansion

Red Knot Communications, a company describing itself as a boutique PR and communications agency serving the sports betting and gaming industry, has expanded its team with a key hire who will support the company’s Canadian operations. McNamara Joins the Team. The one joining Red Knot is the experienced Andy...
gamblingnews.com

PGA Tour Teams Up with US Integrity to Boost Integrity Program

The new collaborations will improve its monitoring abilities and help the PGA Tour have access to top-notch betting monitoring services until 2024. US Integrity Will Ensure the Integrity of PGA Tour Competitions Worldwide. The PGA Tour Integrity Program, which was implemented on January 1, 2018, aims to maintain the integrity...
gamblingnews.com

GiG Inks Head of Terms Deal with Major European Operator

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG), a provider of cloud-based products and platform services and performance marketing to the iGaming industry, has penned a Head of Terms agreement with a major casino company in Europe. Although the company did not disclose the name of its new partner, it noted that it is a “well-known” local land-based operator.
gamblingnews.com

888 William Hill Names Phil Walker as UK and Ireland MD

888 William Hill, the entity formed in the wake of 888 Holdings’ acquisition of William Hill, has designated Phil Walker as its managing director for the United Kingdom and Ireland. Walker, a former William Hill director, will essentially carry on with his duties as a part of the newly-formed company.
gamblingnews.com

Research Says Reduced Advertisement Linked to Lower Harm in Vulnerable Groups

The particular matter the research investigated was whether exposure to gambling advertisements has an impact on consumers’ decisions to gamble and spend more time gambling. The paper, which was published in the Public Health journal, found evidence that the more gambling promotional inducement a person saw, the greater their participation in gambling was, establishing a causal relationship between the two.
gamblingnews.com

GambleAware Publishes List of Benefactors and their Donations

GambleAware, a British charity protecting people from gambling harm, shared details about the donations it received in the first three quarters of the 2022/23 fiscal year. GambleAware Received Donations from Many Companies. The charity listed the full list of benefactors and noted that it has received a total of £13,209,805...
gamblingnews.com

Altenar to Power Starcasino’s Sportsbook Offer in Belgium

The new partnership is in fact an ongoing collaboration as Altenar first completed its product integration late last year and is now moving forward with making the sportsbook platform fully available at Starcasino, and to its players. Belgium Just a First Market for This Collaboration. As a result, Starcasino gains...
gamblingnews.com

Economic Crisis Fuels Gambling Addiction, Says Swedish Professor

Just like other European countries, Sweden faces changes in its economic environment. While the cost of living continues to rise, many people in the country already feel the negative effect of the economic crisis. According to Anders Håkansson, a professor of psychiatry at Lund University and doctor at Malmö’s addiction clinic, the economic crisis helps problem gambling flourish, a report released by the newspaper Aftonbladet reveals.

