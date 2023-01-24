ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadalbin, NY

Q 105.7

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/24/2024: Quiet today, another storm tomorrow

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. It’s a much quieter weather day lined up for your Tuesday. Aside from a few icy spots on the back roads and side streets, the morning commute should be uneventful. We spend most of the day in the 30’s, with mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview

Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lake George area app gets emergency info through where texts won’t

A new phone app is being used in Lake George, Glens Falls and Warren County at large in order to keep residents better equipped with updates during emergency situations. The new Ready Warren County NY app is being pushed as a way to get emergency information into the hands of county residents, whether they live in community centers or out in the lower Adirondacks.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter weather alerts all day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
