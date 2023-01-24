Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
‘Cocktails for a Cause’ to raise money for girl with brain tumor
Claralynn is a 6-year-old girl battling a brain tumor who will soon visit Disney World to meet Elsa and other Disney princesses.
10 For ‘Toga! Every Concert Coming To SPAC In Summer 2023
Whether you're ready to claim your spot on the lawn or jam in the amphitheater, it won't be long before another summer of music at SPAC. Since Harry Belafonte was the first pop act to take the stage there in 1967, its been one of Upstate New York's best destinations for world-class acts.
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
One Family Owned Restaurant Will Sadly Soon Be No More in Downtown Utica
The dreams of running a successful business have come to an end for one Central New York family. After a long-fought battle, they've made the difficult decision to close. The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop that first opened in Clinton before moving to Bagg's Square in Utica, will soon be no more.
Painting Buried in Old Upstate NY Barn said to be Worth Millions
Wow, talk about a hidden treasure in a small Upstate NY town - and for many years, it was buried in bird poop!. You won't believe how much this old painting it's expected to fetch at an auction this week. A man in Upstate NY says he paid $600 dollars...
Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
Stewart’s Shops president to work a shift at local shops to thank supporters
Stewart's Shops president Gary Dake will be behind the register at Schuylerville and Ballston Lake locations celebrating the holiday match collections. Dake will be personally thanking customers and shop partners for their support of the campaign.
West Mountain to open trails for free skiing
West Mountain features 25 runs, 29 trails, and a vertical climb of 1,010 feet. The skiii area is located at 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury.
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
24th Annual Chowderfest in Saratoga announced
Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments.
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
NEWS10 ABC
1/24/2024: Quiet today, another storm tomorrow
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. It’s a much quieter weather day lined up for your Tuesday. Aside from a few icy spots on the back roads and side streets, the morning commute should be uneventful. We spend most of the day in the 30’s, with mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
WNYT
Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview
Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
Lake George area app gets emergency info through where texts won’t
A new phone app is being used in Lake George, Glens Falls and Warren County at large in order to keep residents better equipped with updates during emergency situations. The new Ready Warren County NY app is being pushed as a way to get emergency information into the hands of county residents, whether they live in community centers or out in the lower Adirondacks.
Water main break in Guilderland
The Guilderland Police Department is reporting a water main break in the area of Western Avenue and Waverly Place.
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
wwnytv.com
Winter weather alerts all day
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some places were getting mixed precipitation early this morning, but that should change quickly to snow as temperatures drop. Mixed precipitation was falling where temperatures were at or above freezing. Other places were in the 20s and will stay there. There’s a winter storm warning...
