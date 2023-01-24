Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Terri Leigh Price Loftin, 59, of Magee
( January 28, 1963 – January 23, 2023 ) Terri Leigh Price Loftin, 59, of Magee, Mississippi passed away from...
mageenews.com
UMMC Nursing students from Hernando, Mendenhall and Joneboro, Ark., lobbied lawmakers for increased funding
Nursing students from the University of Mississippi Medical Center visited with lawmakers, including Senator Michael McLendon, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, about greater education funding. Standing left to right are Abby Lovorn of Hernando, Alexandra Watlington of Jonesboro, Ark., and Mary Katherine Toombs of Mendenhall.
WLOX
Texas man arrested for trafficking over 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Texas man was arrested for tracking over 10,000 pills consisting of fentanyl in Mississippi. According to the Madison and Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett, Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, January 18. On April 25, 2022, a...
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
Texas man sentenced after Mississippi deputies find more than 10,000 pills laced with fentanyl
A Texas man pleaded guilty to drug charges after Mississippi deputies found him with more than 10,000 pills that contained fentanyl. WLBT reports that Carlos Martinez, 28, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 10 years with the Mississippi Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
mageenews.com
Awards Day @ Magee High School
Magee High School held an Awards Day at the high school auditorium Thursday, January 26, 2023. Students grade 9-12 were recognized...
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
WLBT
Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
mageenews.com
Sudden Death, Come-from-Behind Finish: MC’s Academic Competition Boasts Thrills, First-Time Champion
Jackson Academy survived a sudden-death semifinal match and overcame a first-round deficit in the finals to capture its first Mississippi College Academic Competition championship Jan. 19 on the Clinton campus.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
mageenews.com
Patricia Ann Gates, 64, Magee, MS
Patricia Ann Gates passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born October 19, 1958, to the late Joe R. and Hattie Ree (Nichols) Higgins.
mageenews.com
Three Co-Lin biomedical research students complete prestigious internships
Three Co-Lin biomedical research students complete prestigious internships. WESSON – Three May 2022 Co-Lin graduates and biomedical research students had the...
Four suspected gang members arrested in raid by Mississippi police
Cold and early Monday morning, Brookhaven police simultaneously raided three homes of suspected gang members. Members of the Special Response Team converged on each on the locations, serving search and arrest warrants. Arrested were Jacorius Smith, age 17; 18-year-old Bryan Searcy; Kermit Dewayne Sartin Jr., age 18; and Elijah Maxwell,...
Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
WAPT
Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
WDAM-TV
4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
mageenews.com
Students at SCTC Enjoy Tour of U.S. Army Health Simulator
Students at SCTC Enjoy Tour of U.S. Army Health Simulator. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, students at Simpson County Technical Center (SCTC)...
