ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mageenews.com

Terri Leigh Price Loftin, 59, of Magee

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. ( January 28, 1963 – January 23, 2023 ) Terri Leigh Price Loftin, 59, of Magee, Mississippi passed away from...
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

UMMC Nursing students from Hernando, Mendenhall and Joneboro, Ark., lobbied lawmakers for increased funding

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Nursing students from the University of Mississippi Medical Center visited with lawmakers, including Senator Michael McLendon, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, about greater education funding. Standing left to right are Abby Lovorn of Hernando, Alexandra Watlington of Jonesboro, Ark., and Mary Katherine Toombs of Mendenhall.
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

Do not judge other people

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
The Associated Press

1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Awards Day @ Magee High School

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee High School held an Awards Day at the high school auditorium Thursday, January 26, 2023. Students grade 9-12 were recognized...
MAGEE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Texas fugitive captured in Mississippi

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive from Texas on Friday. The Vicksburg Post reports that the sheriff’s office received information that a fugitive from Harris County, Texas, was possibly in the Vicksburg area on Thursday. The individual was wanted by Harris County authorities for a felony...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WLBT

Zyre Smith released from Jackson hospital but still in recovery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jefferson County High School girls basketball player Zyre Smith was released from Baptist Medical Center in Jackson Saturday afternoon, and remains in recovery care with her family. A senior standout for the team, Zyre suffered a severe concussion during her game last week and was rushed...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Sudden Death, Come-from-Behind Finish: MC’s Academic Competition Boasts Thrills, First-Time Champion

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson Academy survived a sudden-death semifinal match and overcame a first-round deficit in the finals to capture its first Mississippi College Academic Competition championship Jan. 19 on the Clinton campus.
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Patricia Ann Gates, 64, Magee, MS

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Patricia Ann Gates passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. She was born October 19, 1958, to the late Joe R. and Hattie Ree (Nichols) Higgins.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

Three Co-Lin biomedical research students complete prestigious internships

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Three Co-Lin biomedical research students complete prestigious internships. WESSON – Three May 2022 Co-Lin graduates and biomedical research students had the...
WESSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
BRAXTON, MS
WAPT

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend. The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details. Ross' mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

4 men arrested in Covington Co. for sale of controlled substances

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four men have been arrested for allegedly selling controlled substances in Covington County. According to a post on the Covington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the men were arrested for sale of controlled substances and booked into the Covington County Jail. Those arrested are as follows:
mageenews.com

Students at SCTC Enjoy Tour of U.S. Army Health Simulator

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Students at SCTC Enjoy Tour of U.S. Army Health Simulator. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, students at Simpson County Technical Center (SCTC)...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy