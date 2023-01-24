BEND, OR -- Bend Police are investigating a suspicious fire on NW Florida Ave. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire just before 6 a.m. Friday, and found brush and vegetation on fire. Crews were able to put it out quickly, before flames spread to nearby buildings or vehicles.
BEND, OR -- A month after five inmates overdosed on fentanyl in a four-hour span, the Deschutes County Jail plans to launch a Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program. Jail Commander Captain Michael Shults says the Sheriff's Office is expanding its partnership with a recovery service called Ideal Option. "We’ve opened our door to Ideal Option and said, ‘If you can get a grant, we’re going to allow you in. We’re going to work with you’," he tells KBND News, "Because, we have a unique relationship right at the start of arrest, all the way through the criminal justice system, we have contact with that individual. And at any point through that process, we have the ability to help turn the tide for that individual and get them help."
