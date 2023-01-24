Read full article on original website
Quartz
Why Matthew McConaughey and Will.i.am "frequently" attending Salesforce meetings matters
We’re living through another era of vicious battles between corporate management of publicly traded firms and activist investors with strong opinions about how those companies should be run differently. A recent account of the situation at cloud software company Salesforce, where a combination of meteoric growth and lackluster profit...
Quartz
How an executive accepted her differences and increased her belonging
“What do you do about your disability?” I was surprised by the question from my college career counselor. As they peered over my shoulder while I completed my career aptitude test, I looked myself up and down for a sign of what was guiding her question. Finally, I took a deep breath and asked, “what disability?”
Quartz
🌎 Spotlight on the world's third-richest man
A US investor accused the world’s third-richest man of pulling “the largest con in corporate history.” Hindenburg Research released its two-year investigation into Gautam Adani’s empire, causing shares in the Adani Group companies to fall. Walmart increased its minimum wage to $14. The largest private employer...
Quartz
Who is behind Hindenburg, the research firm targeting the Adani group?
Hindenburg Research’s bruising report accusing the Adani Group of pulling off “the largest con in corporate history” has rattled India’s stock markets. On Jan. 24, the New York-based forensic financial research firm disclosed its short positions on Adani companies, on the grounds of alleged accounting fraud and “brazen stock manipulation” over the course of decades. This has sent shares of the company spiraling down into a deep red zone in the past two days. So far, its seven listed entities have lost $39.4 billion of value.
Quartz
So you’ve made a career change. What comes next?
The career ladder has earned its critics. And make no mistake: There are many, many—many!—of them. Toss out the career ladder, says one detractor. People are no longer interested, says another, in climbing a ladder that someone else built. One New York Times headline might cite it best: “Up the Ladder?,” it reads. “How Dated, How Linear.”
Quartz
Chipotle wants to hire 15,000 more workers in time for "burrito season"
Chipotle is on a hiring spree. But in order to attract applicants these days, the fast-casual chain is forced to launch a full-fledged advertising campaign, a sign of just how competitive the US labor market remains for hourly workers. In an effort to ensure that its restaurants are fully staffed...
