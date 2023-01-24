ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars

The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells

General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Truth About Cars

Insurance Companies Are Refusing to Cover Certain Hyundai and Kia Models

You’ve probably heard about the TikTok-inspired uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts, where the lack of an immobilizer has given thieves an open invitation. Beyond the stress that your car could be stolen at any time, insurance companies now appear to be less willing to cover the vehicles. The...
MotorBiscuit

Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend

Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KRMG

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman

TOKYO — (AP) — Toyota set up a new leadership team Thursday in what the Japanese automaker said was a move to stay abreast of social changes like electrification and becoming a wider “mobility company.”. Chief Executive and President Akio Toyoda, grandson of the company's founder, will...
US News and World Report

Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
POLITICO

The fight for the airwaves in your house

For years, big consumer-tech companies like Meta, Apple and Google have been leaning on the government to free up little pieces of the wireless spectrum as “unlicensed” airwaves — meaning anyone can use those airwaves for free. What are they after, exactly?. These aren’t wireless carriers like...
US News and World Report

Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'

(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
US News and World Report

Oil Edges up After Less-Than-Expected U.S. Inventories Rise

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices were up slightly in light volumes on Wednesday after government data showed a smaller-than-anticipated build in U.S. crude inventories, countering weak economic data from Tuesday. Brent crude was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.22 a barrel by 11:16 a.m. EST (1616 GMT) after declining 2.3%...
US News and World Report

Electric Vehicles Throw Palladium's Mega-Rally Into Reverse

LONDON (Reuters) - An era of breathtaking palladium rallies is likely to be ending, analysts said, as rising supply and stagnant demand erode prices of the metal used to neutralise vehicle exhaust emissions. Palladium, once the cheapest major precious metal, rocketed from less than $500 an ounce in 2016 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy