Read full article on original website
Related
Honda Makes a Major Move to Take On Tesla, Ford
Honda plans to start an electric vehicle division to compete with U.S. and Chinese EV makers.
Jalopnik
The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars
The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
What Does the Honda Name Mean and Where Does It Come From?
Here's a look at the history behind the Honda automaker, and what the brand's name actually means and stands for. The post What Does the Honda Name Mean and Where Does It Come From? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
insideevs.com
Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells
General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
Russia is selling record amounts of crude oil to India to plug the gap in its energy exports after the EU ban
Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record 1.2 million barrels a day in December, and 1.3 million barrels a day in the first two weeks of January.
3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
There are many options when searching for the best compact hybrid SUV to buy. Here are the top 3 you should consider. The post 3 of the Best Compact Hybrid SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
Insurance Companies Are Refusing to Cover Certain Hyundai and Kia Models
You’ve probably heard about the TikTok-inspired uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts, where the lack of an immobilizer has given thieves an open invitation. Beyond the stress that your car could be stolen at any time, insurance companies now appear to be less willing to cover the vehicles. The...
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step aside, become chairman
TOKYO — (AP) — Toyota set up a new leadership team Thursday in what the Japanese automaker said was a move to stay abreast of social changes like electrification and becoming a wider “mobility company.”. Chief Executive and President Akio Toyoda, grandson of the company's founder, will...
US News and World Report
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
POLITICO
The fight for the airwaves in your house
For years, big consumer-tech companies like Meta, Apple and Google have been leaning on the government to free up little pieces of the wireless spectrum as “unlicensed” airwaves — meaning anyone can use those airwaves for free. What are they after, exactly?. These aren’t wireless carriers like...
US News and World Report
Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'
(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
US News and World Report
Oil Edges up After Less-Than-Expected U.S. Inventories Rise
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices were up slightly in light volumes on Wednesday after government data showed a smaller-than-anticipated build in U.S. crude inventories, countering weak economic data from Tuesday. Brent crude was up 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.22 a barrel by 11:16 a.m. EST (1616 GMT) after declining 2.3%...
US News and World Report
Electric Vehicles Throw Palladium's Mega-Rally Into Reverse
LONDON (Reuters) - An era of breathtaking palladium rallies is likely to be ending, analysts said, as rising supply and stagnant demand erode prices of the metal used to neutralise vehicle exhaust emissions. Palladium, once the cheapest major precious metal, rocketed from less than $500 an ounce in 2016 to...
Comments / 0