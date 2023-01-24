The Monticello First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1590 N. Jefferson St., has announced that it will regretfully be closing its Community Resource Center. The Center, which has faithfully served the community with weekly giveaways for the past few years, will be open every Tuesday as usual from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will open for the final time on Feb. 28. At this time, no more donations will be accepted.

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO