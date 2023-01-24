Read full article on original website
Related
ecbpublishing.com
Why Not Walk?
This is “my view” regarding the “My View” piece in the January 18, 2023, Monticello News titled “Golf Carts.” While I agree with the columnist’s premise of using golf carts to safely maneuver around the streets of downtown Monticello in lieu of driving a car to save gas, she was pointing out the benefit of using electric golf carts versus driving an electric car, but what immediately popped into my mind while reading the piece was, “Why not walk to where you want to go if you live in the downtown area?” Why not walk instead of driving even a golf cart?
ecbpublishing.com
Thank you to Monticello and surrounding areas
I am writing to thank Monticello-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S.AC, the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
ecbpublishing.com
Nathaniel Pye exhibit “The North Florida Dream of a Native Son: This is My Place, These are My People” to open on Feb. 4
An exhibit of watercolors by North Florida artist Nathaniel Pye will be featured at Jefferson Arts Gallery during the month of February. The opening reception for the exhibit, entitled “The North Florida Dream of a Native Son: This is My Place, These are My People,” begins at noon and lasts until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. His paintings of animals, plants, rivers, forests, canopy roads, and lighthouses capture aspects of life in the rural South where he grew up.
greenepublishing.com
History of Ichetucknee Springs
Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
riverbendnews.org
The Strawberry Festival is around the corner
The Strawberry Festival has become a highlight in Suwannee County over the past few years. This year on Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26 it will begin its third year of entertaining the citizens of Suwannee County and the surrounding area. The Strawberry Festival will be held at the...
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
WJHG-TV
FSU Legend Surprising Single Mom with Home
A line of strong to severe storms will move through NWFL late tonight into Wednesday morning. BDS Board Chairman Steve Moss says they have already reached the minimum pay for beginning teachers. Marina Civic Update. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's a controversial topic that has many people asking questions in...
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
First Coast News
'Enough is enough': New bill to combat antisemitism would make certain hate crimes 3rd-degree felonies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State Rep. Mike Caruso alongside other state legislators announced the filing of HB269 Antisemitism Hate Crime Bill Thursday morning in Tallahassee. The aim of the bill is to define certain antisemitic acts as hate crimes and increase penalties for these hate crimes to the level...
WCTV
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
WCTV
Wakulla County residents seek answers after dealing with discolored water
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Talquin Electric Cooperative said thousands of customers are dealing with discolored water and they are working to fix the problem. Crawfordville resident, Neil Branch, said he purchased his home brand new two years ago, but the water is often dark and brown. “We were setting a bath for the grandkids, and that’s when we noticed it for the first time,” said Branch.
Execution Set For Florida Man Donald Dillbeck, Cop Killer Who Brutally Stabbed Woman
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, is scheduled to be executed on February 23, 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant on Monday. In 1979, Dillbeck ran from
valdostatoday.com
Updated P-EBT information for Valdosta, Georgia
VALDOSTA – Due to an error in processing, the 2022 Valdosta graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Due to an error in processing, the 2022 graduating seniors were not included in the original upload for P-EBT eligibility. Because of this error, the $391 benefits were not issued on or around December 20, 2022 when the other benefits were processed for Valdosta City Schools’ students. This error has been corrected and the names and ID numbers have been accurately reported so that their benefits can be processed quickly.
WCTV
Jury finds Kenneth Burns guilty of first degree murder
Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. A tree falls on a home in Tallahassee due to the storm. Florida D.O.E. investigating potential complaint against Leon County Schools. Updated:...
WCTV
Teen taken into protective custody for alleged school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old boy admitted to making a school shooting threat toward Taylor County High School, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. This all started after the boy told students that attend Taylor County High School that he was going to “shoot up the school.” From there, the threat allegedly continued to circulate amongst students via text messages and social media.
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
Comments / 0