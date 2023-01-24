This is “my view” regarding the “My View” piece in the January 18, 2023, Monticello News titled “Golf Carts.” While I agree with the columnist’s premise of using golf carts to safely maneuver around the streets of downtown Monticello in lieu of driving a car to save gas, she was pointing out the benefit of using electric golf carts versus driving an electric car, but what immediately popped into my mind while reading the piece was, “Why not walk to where you want to go if you live in the downtown area?” Why not walk instead of driving even a golf cart?

