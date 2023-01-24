Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Community giveaway happening Saturday in Havana
A free community giveaway for people in need in our community is happening Saturday
ecbpublishing.com
Nazarene Church closing down Resource Center
The Monticello First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1590 N. Jefferson St., has announced that it will regretfully be closing its Community Resource Center. The Center, which has faithfully served the community with weekly giveaways for the past few years, will be open every Tuesday as usual from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will open for the final time on Feb. 28. At this time, no more donations will be accepted.
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Tallahassee neighborhood cleans up after severe weather Wednesday
Clean up efforts were underway Wednesday afternoon for a home off Victory Gardens Drive in Tallahassee.
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
WALB 10
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
greenepublishing.com
Local Badcock recognized as best in United States
Badcock owner Andy Johnston and his devoted employees have been working hard for years to be the best in the business. Their labors were recently rewarded at the Daytona Beach Badcock Dealer Show, held on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Of the 318 Badcock Home Furniture & More dealers in the United States, the Madison store took home the trophy for the top- performing store in the country.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
ecbpublishing.com
Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer
True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
augustaceo.com
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
fox13news.com
Baugh admits wrongdoing in Lakewood Ranch vaccine clinic scandal, fined $800,000 by state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In mid-February 2021, the first COVID-19 vaccines were being distributed to the most vulnerable in Florida. Residents over the age of 65 and people with additional health risks were getting the shots first. Around 30% of Florida seniors had been vaccinated. As the vaccines were sent to...
Multiple schools closed to students Wednesday due to threat of severe weather
Ahead of projected severe weather, several school districts are closed to students Wednesday.
WCTV
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee confirmed that a tornado touched down in Southern Leon County on Wednesday, January 25. The tornado was rated as an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 105 mph. It remained on the ground for approximately four miles before dissipating.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
thefamuanonline.com
Local high schools cope with threat of guns
Leon County had 108 shootings in 2022, a 17% increase from 2021. Florida A&M alumni Juan Houston grew up in Tallahassee and had a friend who was fatally shot. “Being so close to someone who was a victim of gun violence leaves a bitter taste in your mouth in a sense where you never know who’s next or when the next occurrence may be,” Houston said.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Evita Med Spa Opens In Tallahassee
Evita Med Spa announced the grand opening of their new facility in Tallahassee on Jan. 26. Utilizing cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology, Evita Med Spa aims to indulge the mind, body, and senses by fusing together the relaxing and lavish ambiance of a day spa with the expertise of medical professionals and highly trained practitioners to provide a one-stop shop on your journey to cultivating beauty from the inside out.
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
