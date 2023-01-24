ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

CBS Minnesota

Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
POLK COUNTY, WI
willmarradio.com

Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified

(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting

(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
KEYC

Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a man after a pursuit along Madison Avenue on Thursday. At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley. Pooley was following another vehicle along Madison Avenue. According to Public Safety, Pooley believed...
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car

A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
MINNESOTA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

