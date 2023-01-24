Read full article on original website
CBS Minnesota
Suspected drunk driver strikes two teenagers in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Bloomington.Bloomington police say they were called to the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue around 6 p.m. The two teens - a girl and a boy - were injured in the road. The boy had critical injuries and the girl had severe injuries; both were taken to the hospital.Police found the car a short distance away. A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
State calls first witnesses in Nicholas Firkus murder trial
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Trial is officially underway for a man accused of murdering his wife on April 25, 2010. Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered opening statements Friday afternoon in Ramsey County court. The state also called its first two witnesses before Judge Leonardo Castro excused the 15-person...
fox9.com
Teenager charged in killing of 15-year-old boy in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Park teenager faces charges in the killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death in a stolen Kia earlier in the month. Prosecutors charged Shawn Kellin Goodloe, 19, in Hennepin County Court with second-degree felony murder and second-degree murder with intent. According...
CBS Minnesota
Teenager injured in Brooklyn Center shooting, police report
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A teenager is recovering after a shooting in Brooklyn Center Thursday evening.According to police, the incident happened after 7 p.m. on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North. Officers responded to reports that shots had been fired in an apartment building.Police say they found one teenage boy shot, with wounds that were considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested. Investigators are still gathering evidence to determine what led to the shooting.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
Murder charge unsealed in man's killing outside Brooklyn Park market in 2021
A murder charge has been unsealed in the case of a man accused of fatally shooting a young father outside a Brooklyn Park market in 2021. Authorities arrested Benjamin P. Richardson III, 25, in Bedford County, Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Richardson is accused of...
willmarradio.com
Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified
(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Man charged with attempted murder of White Bear Lake police officer
A man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer in White Bear Lake after shooting him three times as an arrest warrant was being served Tuesday night. Daniel Holmgren Jr., 33, is accused of shooting an officer "in the leg, stomach, and pelvis" during the incident at an apartment located on the 3100 block of Karth Road.
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
CBS Minnesota
Daniel Holmgren Jr. charged with shooting White Bear Lake officer who was serving arrest warrant
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- The man accused of shooting and injuring a White Bear Lake officer on Tuesday night now faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder.Daniel Loren Holmgren Jr., 33, was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of use of deadly force against a peace officer.Charging documents say Holmgren had failed to make a court appearance in connection to a pending domestic assault charge. Officers were serving a warrant, and during the arrest, Holmgren was allegedly hostile to officers, threatening to shoot them.A family member let four officers inside the home. The officers announced their presence and spoke to him through a bedroom door, but Holmgren refused to come out.Then Holmgren fired a gun multiple times, striking the officer in the leg, stomach, and pelvis, documents say. The officers returned fire, and multiple agencies responded to the apartment complex. Holmgren eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted several hours. Law enforcement recovered a Smith and Wesson 9mm firearm from the bathroom next to the bedroom.First-degree attempted murder has a maximum sentence of 20 years, if Holmgren is found guilty.The officer who was shot underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover, charging documents say.
WCCO News Talk 830
Leaders across Minnesota react to Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Leaders across Minnesota are blasting the actions of five former Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Video released on Friday has draw widespread criticism of the officers who remain in custody.
KEYC
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety arrest a man after a pursuit along Madison Avenue on Thursday. At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by 46-year-old Jeffrey Pooley. Pooley was following another vehicle along Madison Avenue. According to Public Safety, Pooley believed...
Authorities in Twin Cities preparing for community reaction to fatal Memphis police arrest video
Law enforcement in the Twin Cities are taking precautions ahead of the release of body camera footage from the Memphis Police Department that will show the fatal arrest of a man by five officers. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Mother admits to leaving newborn near Mississippi River in 2003
RED WING, Minn. — The woman accused of leaving her newborn to die by the Mississippi River in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Jennifer Matter entered her guilty plea in Goodhue County Court on Wednesday, with a sentencing date scheduled for Apr. 28. KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff said...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
