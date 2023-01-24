ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Ryuichi Sakamoto returns with '12,' fellow artists recall his impact

Ryuichi Sakamoto has been an enormously respected artist for decades, starting with his work in the '70s and '80s as a member of Yellow Magic Orchestra in his native Japan to his deeply affective, Grammy and Oscar-winning scores for film and within his numerous avant-electronic solo experimentations. Those experimentations continued most recently with the Jan. 17 release of 12, his latest solo album – created in March 2021, while Sakamoto was undergoing treatment for cancer.
