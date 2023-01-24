ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

WJHG-TV

FSU Legend Surprising Single Mom with Home

A line of strong to severe storms will move through NWFL late tonight into Wednesday morning. BDS Board Chairman Steve Moss says they have already reached the minimum pay for beginning teachers. Marina Civic Update. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's a controversial topic that has many people asking questions in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm

Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
laniercountynewsonline.com

Valdosta Felon Arrested Tuesday

VALDOSTA, Georgia – About 2:30 a.m., Monday, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of West Magnolia Street and North St. Augustine Road after E911 received a call of a vehicle sitting at the stop sign with loud music coming from the vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle they found the driver, later identified as Lakenry Roberts 28), who appeared to be sleeping.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after falling asleep behind the wheel

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man with outstanding warrants was arrested after being found impaired sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle. Arrested: Roberts, Lakenry B, African American male, age 28, resident of Valdosta. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:20 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the intersection of...
VALDOSTA, GA

