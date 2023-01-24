Read full article on original website
Tri-County Electric has first broadband customer
True to his promise to elected officials in the four-county region that Tri-County Electric Cooperative Inc. (TCEC) serves, CEO and Executive Director Julius Hackett announced recently the first connection of its rural fiber-option broadband system, in partnership with Conexon Connect. The system’s first customer to get gigabit-speed Internet, according to...
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
Meet Sid the sloth!
Red light radiates from a heat lamp throughout the newest residence at the North Florida Wildlife Center (NFWC). It's keeping the temperatures at a toasty 80-plus degrees, which is just how Sid likes it. Sid is a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth who has recently made NFWC his home, joining lemurs, a...
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
Survey confirmed tornado in Liberty County; storm damage in Leon County
A line of severe storms spawned at least one tornado confirmed via survey in Florida's Big Bend region Wednesday.
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee confirmed that a tornado touched down in Southern Leon County on Wednesday, January 25. The tornado was rated as an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 105 mph. It remained on the ground for approximately four miles before dissipating.
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
Sheriff's Office to use additional funding towards fight against drugs
Tallahassee has seen 21 cases involving fentanyl over the last 6 months, that's according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
New Franchise Brews Up in Thomasville
Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany, Georgia, in 2014, today announced its latest business development has opened in Thomasville, 7 Brew Coffee. The refreshment franchise is known for its delicious, infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies, and teas. The drive thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along Highway 19 in Thomasville, Georgia.
Tree falls on home in Tallahassee due to storm
Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. Attorney Ben Crump threatened to sue Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s rejection of an African American studies course. Strong storms and heavy rain move through the...
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
Tallahassee Police Department officers cleared in West Pensacola Street shooting
Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were were involved in a shooting that injured a man on West Pensacola Street in October 2022, were cleared by a grand jury in Leon County.
Four minors arrested for carjacking a woman in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four minors were arrested after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. A woman was sitting in her car Wednesday evening, in the Target parking lot located at 1861 West Tennessee Street when four minors reportedly approached her and asked her for a ride.
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
