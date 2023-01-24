Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan
Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
tennisuptodate.com
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas roasts Aussie great Mark Philippoussis about what he brings to coaching team after reaching Australian Open final: "Serve and volley which I never use"
Former player Mark Philippoussis joined the coaching team of Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of Wimbledon and he's been a part ever since then. Tsitsipas has built a real team around him and that includes Philippoussis. His primary coach is still his father Apostolos but Philippoussis has been watching every match from the stands closely. After beating Khachanov in the semi-final and securing his maiden final in Melbourne Tsitsipas joked about Philippoussis.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
tennisuptodate.com
"It really hurts and I don't understand how this can be possible": Kostyuk reacts to Russian flags being seen at Australian Open despite ban
A lot of controversy has swirled around the 2023 Australian Open and their handling of the situation regarding Russian flags with Srdjan Djokovic, the father of Novak the latest to be embroiled after being pictured with a flag. This all despite Tennis Australia taking a stance to ban them after a prior incident at the start of the tournament in a Russian v Ukrainian WTA match.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe hails 'unbelievable' Tsitsipas after booking spot in Australian Open Final: "Some of the biggest shots I’ve seen, and I’ve watched tennis for a long time"
John McEnroe has hailed Stefanos Tsitsipas for his incredible performance against Karen Khachanov praising his shot-making as he blasted 60+ winners. Tsitsipas played the best match of the event against Khachanov in the semi-final and it was a perfect time for that. McEnroe watched that match in the role of a tennis analyst for ESPN and he praised the Greek player on Eurosport after the match. McEnroe was mostly impressed by his ability to his some amazing winners:
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and he’s quite a few years younger.”
Former world No. 1 John McEnroe said that Stefanos Tsitsipas could have changed his mindset after Carlos Alcaraz success at the US Open. Also, he considered that the Greek has the tools to defeat Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open final. Stefanos Tsitsipas is giving his best performance at the...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams ex-coach believe all pressure will be on Djokovic heading into Tsitsipas final: “He will be playing that final to tie with Rafa”
Patrick Mouratoglou already anticipated the final of the Australian Open and gave his opinion on the possibilities of Stefanos Tsitsipas against an almost invincible Novak Djokovic. The Frenchman is one of the most successful tennis coaches in recent years, and has worked with several top players, including 10 years with...
tennisuptodate.com
"She seems unsure for some reason": McEnroe left puzzled by Swiatek Australian Open exit, believes Barty void may have caused it
John McEnroe was left puzzled by Iga Swiatek's Australian Open exit as he didn't expect it but he was also surprised by the Polish player seeming unsure of what to do. There seemed to have been a lot of doubt in Swiatek at the start of this year and it's not something that was there during her incredible run last year. McEnroe saw her as the clear favourite to win the event yet it didn't happen and it's left him puzzled as to what is going on. Speaking for Eurosport, the former player noted:
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis world reacts to Djokovic's dominant Australian Open: "We created a monster"
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd grand slam overall and 10th Australian Open on Sunday and the tennis world reacted to the historic achievment. A lot of tennis players reacted on social media to Novak Djokovic winning his 22nd grand slam overall and we bring you some of the best reactions. Djokovic himself didn't disappoint with his reaction as he called it probably the most important tournament of his career. Nick Kyrgios didn't disappoint either. He wrote:
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic addresses his father Srdjan's controversial Australian Open flag incident: "I can't be angry with him or upset because I can say it was not his fault"
Novak Djokovic spoke about the Srdjan Djokovic flag controvery that apparently saw him pose with fans supporting the War in Russia. Srdjan Djokovic categorically came out against the war today by pointing out his own lived experience with war and Djokovic confirmed what his father said. The Serbian addressed the situation following his win over Tommy Paul and he said:
tennisuptodate.com
Jabeur jokingly takes credit for Sabalenka Australian Open win: "She practised with me ... well at least I like to think that"
Ons Jabeur jokingly took credit for Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win explaining that they practiced before the event which is why she won. Aryba Sabalenka made her dreams a reality when she won the 2023 Australian Open by beating Elena Rybakina in the final. It's been something that many predicted her to do but it her a few years to finally get all things into place. It's a great moment for a player who was number one in doubles before as she hopes to get to that spot in singles as well.
tennisuptodate.com
Further flag controversy as Chetnik flag spotted in crowd during Djokovic-Tsitsipas Australian Open Final
There has been further controversy over flags during the final of the 2023 Australian Open with a controversial Chetnik flag spotted in the crowd of the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Twitter user, Sophie Mak which was then shared by prominent journalist, Ben Rothenberg spotlighted this saying:...
tennisuptodate.com
Schett believes Rybakina holds edge going into Sabalenka Australian Open final: "She's got the one Grand Slam title under her belt already"
Eurosport tennis analyst Barbara Schett believes Elena Rybakina holds the edge in the matchup against Sabalenka despite trailing in the H2H. Rybakina has won a grand slam before with Sabalenka never playing in a final. That's the key difference between Sabalenka and Rybakina that Schett deems important. Playing in a grand slam finals will certainly affect Sabalenka who has not had a good track record with nerves. Rybakina is a really cold and calm player on the other hand so that might be crucial.
tennisuptodate.com
"He seems to be so negative on the side": Laura Robson slams Elena Rybakina's coach with only criticism levied at her team
Former player Laura Robson that works for Eurosport as an analyst was not thrilled with the way Rybakina's coach looked like while watching her play. Stefanos Vukov has been working with Rybakina for a while but he didn't seem cheerful or happy during her performance. He was spotted shaking his head and getting annoyed despite the player handling the match rather and Robson noted that in the post-match analysis. She said:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon WTA Draw including Garcia, Muguruza and Cornet
The draw has been confirmed for 2023 Open 6E Sens Métropole de Lyon which will take place between January 30 - February 5 in the week after the Australian Open. Carolina Garcia is the top seed and faces Tereza Martincova in her first match on home soil. Also involved include Garbine Muguruza who has received a wildcard and aiming to get her season back on track.
tennisuptodate.com
Aryna Sabalenka wins maiden Grand Slam at 2023 Australian Open after thrilling final against Rybakina
Aryna Sabalenka came close a couple of times but she finally got it done this year beating Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win her maiden grand slam final at the 2023 Australian Open. It was not the final we expected to see but it proved a really good one. Two players who play similarly with very heavy games. Both struggled to impose their games early on but Rybakina was a little bit better. She took an early break as Sabalenka struggled to find a good rhythm. Sabalenka would break back a bit later but then drop her serve once more as she lost the set 6-4.
