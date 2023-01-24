Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 27th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Governor DeSantis rolled out a new criminal justice platform on Thursday with proposals for this year’s state legislative session. While touting Florida’s 50-year low crime rate he’s released a package of proposals which seeks to: increase penalties for drug-related crimes, steps up human smuggling interdictions, strengthens the punishment for child rapists, prevents the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty. Likewise...
iheart.com
Just 1 Kentucky Restaurant Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp's annual Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023 is here — and Kentucky was represented very well!. The user-driven recommendation site said its list has "something for every taste, style, and budget." How'd they do it? "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors," Yelp wrote on its website.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
Kentucky has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states.
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
iheart.com
Florida Man Wins $1 Million After Someone Cuts Him In Lottery Line
A Florida man got lucky after one customer's impatience led to him purchasing a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. According to the Florida Lottery, 43-year-old Stephen Munoz Espinoza scored the huge prize while playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off lottery game. The winner revealed to officials the rude encounter leading up to that moment.
iheart.com
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Winning the lottery can result in a variety of emotions, ranging from being shocked speechless to jumping for joy. One woman in South Carolina is over the moon after her huge win, calling it the "best surprise of my life." A lucky player in Aiken recently took home a $250,000...
iheart.com
See Insane Prices Fans Are Paying For Arizona Hotels Ahead Of Super Bowl
Prices for Arizona hotels are soaring ahead of Super Bowl weekend. 12 News reported that while prices are rising, the vacancies are low. The big game kicks off in Glendale in just two weeks. Available rooms are running out so if you want to come into town, it's time to book now.
iheart.com
North Carolina Man's Dream Comes True After Scoring Massive Lottery Jackpot
Winning the lottery is a dream that many people share, conjuring up big plans on how to spend whatever prize they win. While some winners instantly start planning vacations and home renovations, others like to save some of the funds for retirement or for a rainy day. One recent winner in North Carolina hopes to use his new jackpot win to help his family.
iheart.com
Oklahoma Braces For Colder Temperatures And Possible Icy Conditions
A strong cold front will move through the region Saturday night and Sunday morning bringing much cooler air for several days. Gusty northerly winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chill values expected to drop into the teens and single digits. Ice is possible across parts of the...
iheart.com
Georgia Governor Issues State Of Emergency Over Anti-Police Protests
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency and activated 1,000 National Guard troops following violent, anti-police protests. "Georgians respect peaceful protests, but do not tolerate acts of violence against person or property," Kemp's order states. Last weekend, protesters called for a "night of rage" after activist Manuel...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Chocolate cake is soothing for the soul and satisfies a sweet tooth unlike anything else. Honestly, there isn't much that giant slice of chocolate cake can't fix. Whether you like your chocolate cake served with ice cream, with fruit on top, in cupcake form, or as a three-tiered chocolate tower of goodness, there's a place in the area to satisfy your cravings.
iheart.com
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact
Officials Identify Three People who Died in Backyard Suicide Pact. (Harrisburg, PA) - York County officials have released the names of three family members who reportedly died in a suicide pact in their backyard Wednesday. Coroner Pamela Gay said Thursday the bodies found in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township have been identified as James Daub, who was 62; 59-year-old Deborah Daub and Morgan Daub, who was 26. Investigators have determined the Daubses "pre-planned their deaths," based on evidence at the scene. The coroner also says the parents died by homicide and the daughter Morgan killed herself. They had lived at the home for over 20 years.
Comments / 0