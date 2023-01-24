Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
Pennsylvania is axing its college degree requirement for 65,000 state jobs, calling it an ‘arbitrary requirement’
Josh Shapiro removed degree requirements from 92% of jobs on his first full day in office. Just one day after Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s youngest governor in over 20 years, he threw open “the doors of opportunity” for non-degree holding constituents who “just want a fair shot.”
Loyola University med school probed for alleged race-based internship that requires applicant photos
The Department of Surgery at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine allegedly violated Title VI by restricting its sub-internship program to people of color.
Science professor says challenging university diversity and climate initiatives has been 'career suicide'
Dr. Matthew Wielicki joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss leaving the University of Alabama amid the rise of DEI initiatives and a "false climate emergency."
40-Year-Old Woman Graduates From Same College Where She Cleaned For 14 Years
Sthembile Mngwengwe, a 40-year-old woman from South Africa, has earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the same university where she worked as a cleaner for 14 years. Sthembile has always wanted to continue her studies after graduating high school in 1998. Sadly, her parents could not afford...
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
If Affirmative Action Ends, College Admissions May Be Changed Forever
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — In 1964, hoping to erase its image as a privileged cloister for white rich families, Wesleyan University contacted 400 Black high school students from around the country to persuade them to apply.
Yale Daily News
Yale Study Abroad prepares for high application numbers
With the deadline to apply looming, Yale Study Abroad expects to see a high number of applications for summer programs. This upcoming summer will mark the second series of in-person study abroad programs since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the summers of 2020 and 2021, the programs took place online. Last year, once full in-person programming returned after the pandemic halt, as many as 700 students participated in Yale and non-Yale programs abroad.
dallasexpress.com
AI Passes Business School Exam
An artificial Intelligence (AI) tool has successfully passed an exam at Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper from the university. The technology is a chatbot, a “software that simulates human-like conversations with users via chat,” as defined by ChatBot.com. This technology is primarily used on businesses’ websites “to answer user questions with instant messages.”
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Are Standardized Tests Racist, or Are They Anti-racist?
They’re making their lists, checking them twice, trying to decide who’s in and who’s not. Once again, it’s admissions season, and tensions are running high as university leaders wrestle with challenging decisions that will affect the future of their schools. Chief among those tensions, in the past few years, has been the question of whether standardized tests should be central to the process.In 2021, the University of California system ditched the use of all standardized testing for undergraduate admissions. California State University followed suit last spring, and in November, the American Bar Association voted to abandon the LSAT requirement for...
Takedown of massive nursing diploma fraud scheme spanned 5 states including NY, NJ
The conspiracy involved the distribution of over 7,600 fake nursing diplomas and certificates issued by Florida-based nursing programs, according to officials.
Essence
Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says
For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity for Black America.
The Eleven Percent: Soph Davenberry, Sheet Metal Worker
This FH series introduces readers to a few of the women who make up 11 percent of the construction workforce in the U.S., spotlighting stories of their careers in the field. Know someone we should feature? Email us here. Soph Davenberry left college with a liberal arts degree but without...
wealthinsidermag.com
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
I'm a 23-year-old construction worker with a great career and no college debt
When I graduated from high school I first thought that I wanted to get a college degree but over the years I realized that construction skills will always be in demand. I'm glad I did.
Comments / 0