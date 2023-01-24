ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, NY

AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
The Herald News

Hardest college to get into in every state

It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
ARIZONA STATE
The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Yale Daily News

Yale Study Abroad prepares for high application numbers

With the deadline to apply looming, Yale Study Abroad expects to see a high number of applications for summer programs. This upcoming summer will mark the second series of in-person study abroad programs since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the summers of 2020 and 2021, the programs took place online. Last year, once full in-person programming returned after the pandemic halt, as many as 700 students participated in Yale and non-Yale programs abroad.
GEORGIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

AI Passes Business School Exam

An artificial Intelligence (AI) tool has successfully passed an exam at Wharton Business School, according to a new research paper from the university. The technology is a chatbot, a “software that simulates human-like conversations with users via chat,” as defined by ChatBot.com. This technology is primarily used on businesses’ websites “to answer user questions with instant messages.”
kidsinthehouse.com

College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen

When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

Are Standardized Tests Racist, or Are They Anti-racist?

They’re making their lists, checking them twice, trying to decide who’s in and who’s not. Once again, it’s admissions season, and tensions are running high as university leaders wrestle with challenging decisions that will affect the future of their schools. Chief among those tensions, in the past few years, has been the question of whether standardized tests should be central to the process.In 2021, the University of California system ditched the use of all standardized testing for undergraduate admissions. California State University followed suit last spring, and in November, the American Bar Association voted to abandon the LSAT requirement for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Essence

Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says

For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity for Black America.
wealthinsidermag.com

From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta

For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.

