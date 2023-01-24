Read full article on original website
Travel advisory issued for Marathon County
The western portion of Marathon County is experiencing freezing rain which has caused the roadways to become ice covered. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling this afternoon as this weather event is expected to make it’s away across the county as the afternoon progresses. The Marathon County...
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
Red Creek Elementary's Vocabulary Showdown
Red Creek Elementary’s Vocabulary Showdown, in Black River Falls, gave 32 third, fourth, and fifth grade students the opportunity to showcase their vocabulary knowledge in front of their peers. The winner was Liam Scharpf. The top four scorers in the Red Creek competition moved on to the regional competition,...
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges
A Black River Falls woman was sentenced for her role in a drug investigation in Jackson County. According to the court officials, 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25th for a drug delivery that occurred back in December of 2017. The drugs were delivered to a man who died...
Marathon County Board Chair Discusses Possible Shared Revenue
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) -Governor Tony Evers is promising more shared revenue for counties and municipalities. Marathon County Board Chairman Kurt Gibbs says that's refreshing news after years of declining revenue. "The state, in 1987, was providing 46% of the county's funding. In 2019, that had fallen to 26%." He says...
Jackson County Judge sentences woman to 12 years for role in 2017 heroin death of Eau Claire man
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A judge Wednesday sentenced a Jackson County woman to a 12-year prison term for her role in the 2017 death of an Eau Claire man. According to the Jackson County DA, 42-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted on October 25 of Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin as a Party to a Crime for a December 2017 drug delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge for First Degree Reckless Homicide-Drug Delivery was dismissed, but read in for sentencing consideration.
Hoeser Leads Neillsville Over Columbus Catholic/Other Area Scores
Freshman, Andrew Hoeser led the Neillsville Warriors past the Columbus Catholic Dons 57-42 on Thursday night at the Fieldhouse. Hoeser scored 11 of his team and career high 16 points in the second half. His total included four 3 pointers. He also grabbed 6 rebounds and had 2 steals. Drew Brown added 13 points and Ashton Schultz had 10 points for the Warriors who improved to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in the ECC. Blake Jakobi led the Dons with 16 pts.
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
Missing woman found dead
TOMAH, WI (WSAU) – A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead. Felicia J. Wanna, who is also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in late December. The Ho-Chunk Nation Police confirmed that she was found dead last week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department...
Shilts Wins Gold At Winter X Games
Neillsville’s own Daina Shilts has won gold again in Aspen, Colorado at the Winter X Games. She defended her gold medal in Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding Slalom on Friday. Shilts again teamed up with Mos Roisland this year. Daina also won gold in that event in 2020 along with...
Heavy snow moves in tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
John Gaier Earns 500th Career Win
Neillsville girls basketball coach, John Gaier earned his 500th career win on Thursday night as the Warriors topped Gilman 53-30. The Warriors are now 17-0 on the season. Gaier is in his 26th year overall as a coach and his 21st as the Neillsville girls head coach. His overall record is 500-113 and with the girls he is now 443-71.
