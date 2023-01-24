ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Farm Bureau President on DNR Wolf Management Hearing

(Bob Hague, WRN) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a virtual listening session on wolf management, but can everyone take part?. Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Kevin Krentz says many farmers in the areas most affected by wolves don’t have adequate broadband coverage to participate. “What we want...
WISCONSIN STATE
Governor's Staff, Ag Reps Meet With Farmer Mental Health In Mind

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) A Wednesday gathering in Dodgeville focuses on help for farmers facing increased stress and other challenges. Those involved with Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action program's Farm Well initiative meet with representatives from the Evers administration to discuss rural mental health programming. A participant in the meeting, dairy farmer...
DODGEVILLE, WI
Wisconsin Milk Production for December

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Milk production in Wisconsin during December 2022 totaled 2.66 billion pounds, up 1 percent from the previous December according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Milk Production report. The average number of milk cows during December, at 1.27 million head, was 1,000 below...
WISCONSIN STATE

