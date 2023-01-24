The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 46.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HMST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HMST is 7.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.

1 DAY AGO