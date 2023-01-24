ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NH

manchesterinklink.com

Diocese of Manchester welcomes Tara Bishop as Communications Director

MANCHESTER, NH – The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, has hired Tara Bishop of Manchester as Communications Director. She is responsible for sharing the news and ministerial works of the Church and serves as Diocesan spokesperson. Bishop handles media relations, oversees print and online communications, and supports the public relations efforts of the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

City Director of Homeless Services: ‘It’s a huge priority to develop and get creative about how we develop housing’

Story Produced by New Hampshire Public Radio, a Member of. Manchester has been at the center of statewide discussions over how to address the growing issue of homelessness in New Hampshire. City officials recently vacated a downtown encampment following weeks of growing complaints from residents and business owners in the...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

Fort Eddy Shopping Center sold in Concord

Torrington Properties has acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord — a shopping center that is anchored by a Shaw’s supermarket, Staples and Eastern Mountain Sports — for $30 million. The 175,000-square-foot shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of multiple large stores...
CONCORD, NH
NHPR

3 New Hampshire chefs named James Beard semifinalists

Chefs from Portsmouth, Exeter and Jackson earned spots as semifinalists in the James Beard Awards, a competition that’s known in some circles as “the Oscars of the food industry.”. David Vargas, the chef and owner behind the Portsmouth Mexican restaurant Vida Cantina, is nominated for the national title...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges

CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Tuscan Village seeks to add 600 more housing units

Developers of Tuscan Village, the massive multi-use development in Salem, have switched gears on one aspect of the plan: They want to replace nearly 300,000-square-foot of proposed office space with another 600 housing units. The added units would bring the total number of housing units at Tuscan. Village to 1,785,...
SALEM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

February ‘Art on the Wall at City Hall’ features the work of Brendan McCormick

MANCHESTER, NH – McCormick owns and operates BMcCormickART, where he makes darkly humorous and colorfully deviant digital art. McCormick, who has worked in Manchester for 13 years, said, “We are all a sum of our experiences and I’ve always drawn inspiration from my childhood growing up in the ’90s with my love of skateboarding, comics, cartoons and video games.”
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Adam Sexton, his family welcome new baby

MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Political Director Adam Sexton and his wife welcomed Nathaniel Reddy Sexton on Monday. Adam said his wife and Nathaniel are doing great. Nathaniel is named in honor of his maternal great-grandfather, Dennis Reddy, who signed...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Science on Tap at SEE Science Center, Feb. 7: Organ Transplants

MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center will present a Science on Tap discussion about organ and tissue transplants. Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic that take place from fall to spring. Since the first success in the 1950s...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
