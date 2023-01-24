Alva “AL” L. Wharton, passed away at his home. Alva was born in Mansfield, Ohio to J. Chester and Sadie (Cullella) Wharton. Alva was an engineer at Tappan, and retired as a supervisor from Design Metal. He was a member of the local Moose Lodge. A love for softball, Alva enjoyed playing and coaching. He was a member of the ski patrol, and spent many hours enjoying the slopes. His hobbies also included watching westerns, golfing, fishing and woodworking.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO