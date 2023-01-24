Read full article on original website
Alva “AL” L. Wharton
Alva “AL” L. Wharton, passed away at his home. Alva was born in Mansfield, Ohio to J. Chester and Sadie (Cullella) Wharton. Alva was an engineer at Tappan, and retired as a supervisor from Design Metal. He was a member of the local Moose Lodge. A love for softball, Alva enjoyed playing and coaching. He was a member of the ski patrol, and spent many hours enjoying the slopes. His hobbies also included watching westerns, golfing, fishing and woodworking.
Jeannette G. Walker
Jeannette Gladys Walker, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home in Bucyrus, surrounded by her family. Jeannette was born in Crestline, OH on December 22, 1936, to John and Phyllis Brown, Sr. She married Corneilus on September 8, 1958, and he preceded her in death in September of 1980.
Augusto E. Belli, Jr.
Augusto E. Belli, Jr., 82, of Crestline, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 16, 2023. Augusto was born March 3, 1940, in Columbus, to Augusto E. Sr. and Lucy Barbara (Fracasso) Belli. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed his retirement and watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. He married his sweetheart, Nancy (McCabe) Belli on December 17, 1997, and she survives.
Bent but not broken: Carey weathers scare to dispatch Kenton
Carey derailed Kenton's hopes after a 62-57 verdict in Ohio girls basketball action on January 28. The last time Kenton and Carey played in a 55-38 game on January 29, 2022. For results, click here.
Columbus Bishop Watterson passes stress test against Gates Mills Gilmour
Columbus Bishop Watterson stretched out and finally snapped Gates Mills Gilmour to earn a 54-36 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 29. Columbus Bishop Watterson opened with a 23-7 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour through the first quarter.
Lexington overcomes Mansfield in seat-squirming affair
Lexington survived Mansfield in a 57-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. The last time Lexington and Mansfield played in a 44-33 game on March 3, 2022. For more, click here.
Sandusky severs Toledo Scott's hopes
Sandusky handed Toledo Scott a tough 71-56 loss at Sandusky High on January 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on January 17, Sandusky squared off with Toledo Bowsher in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man, whose body was found in a vacant home Friday afternoon, was shot with a weapon, according to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office. Kurtis Harstine, 41, of Ashland, was discovered by deputies who acted on a call at 3:38 p.m.
St. Marys sinks Kenton with solid showing
St. Marys called "game" in the waning moments of a 60-44 defeat of Kenton in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, St. Marys and Kenton faced off on January 28, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial. Click here for a recap.
Columbus Whetstone engulfs Columbus Linden-Mckinley in point barrage
Columbus Whetstone played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Columbus Linden-Mckinley during a 75-55 beating in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 27. Last season, Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Whetstone faced off on February 8, 2022 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Heath cancels check from Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Heath spurred past Johnstown Northridge 54-43 on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Heath and Johnstown Northridge faced off on January 21, 2022 at Heath High School. Click here for a recap.
Willard stops Oak Harbor in snug affair
Willard surfed the tension to ride to a 49-45 win over Oak Harbor in Ohio girls basketball action on January 27. Last season, Willard and Oak Harbor squared off with January 28, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Richwood North Union nips St. Paris Graham in taut scare
Richwood North Union topped St. Paris Graham 49-44 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Last season, Richwood North Union and St Paris Graham faced off on January 21, 2022 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
Pickerington Central overcomes Columbus Africentric
Pickerington Central charged Columbus Africentric and collected a 58-48 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Pickerington Central and Columbus Africentric faced off on January 29, 2022 at Columbus Africentric. For a full recap, click here.
GALLERY: Shelby 74, Galion 40
Photos from Shelby's 74-40 win at home Friday night against Galion in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game. A salute to military veterans was offered before the game and young cheerleaders-to-be got a chance to participate at halftime.
Defiance overcomes deficit and Findlay Liberty-Benton
It started as a hard day's night but Defiance banded together to spring past Findlay Liberty-Benton 65-31 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 28. The start wasn't the problem for Findlay Liberty-Benton, as it began with a 11-9 edge over Defiance through the end of the first quarter.
Lewistown Indian Lake slips past Creston Norwayne
Lewistown Indian Lake topped Creston Norwayne 68-67 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Creston Norwayne started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Lewistown Indian Lake at the end of the first quarter.
Dublin Coffman holds off Dayton Centerville
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dublin Coffman did just enough to beat Dayton Centerville 58-50 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 28. Last season, Dublin Coffman and Dayton Centerville faced off on January 29, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School. For more, click here.
Continental won't be denied in OT victory over Columbus Grove
The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Continental needed overtime to topple Columbus Grove 53-49 to earn a victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 28. Last season, Columbus Grove and Continental faced off on January 29, 2022 at Columbus...
Plymouth-Shiloh celebrates 100 years of agriculture education
PLYMOUTH — Sarah Hoak has learned plenty during her four and a half years in FFA. She's propagated her own succulents, churned homemade butter, analyzed soil quality and raised rabbits and goats to exhibit at the Richland County Fair. GALLERY: Celebrating 100 years of agriculture education in Shiloh.
