Sutton Stracke: Did She Just Reveal That Lisa Vanderpump Is Returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Related
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jen Shah: I'll Tell the Truth! Just Sign Up for My Totally Legit Mailing List!
Last week, Jen Shah rejected plans for an Andy Cohen interview even though she also did not attend the Reunion. The Bravo host had intended to sit down with her and discuss things, one-on-one, ahead of her reporting to prison. Jen vowed that people would hear her story, albeit from...
David Archuleta Posted Pics Of Him At The Gym, And I'm About To ~Arch~ My Back
Alexa play "Crush," plz.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
The Hollywood Gossip
Heather Gay Confesses: I Don't Actually Know How I Got My Black Eye!
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans have been asking the same question for a while now:. Remember, this season, Heather awoke with a black eye and scratches on her body. It was a mystery. And viewers had their own theories. Now that the Reunion is here, it’s time...
The Hollywood Gossip
Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa Giudice's VICIOUS Shade of Melissa Gorga
We have heard a great deal about the conflicts between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The sisters-in-law have clashed on camera and off camera. It happened years ago. And it happened just before Teresa’s wedding. Teresa recently threw some brutal shade in Melissa’s direction, ostensibly while praising her other...
Comments / 0