ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan basketball: Wolverines fall to No. 6 Indiana despite 31 from Leigha Brown, 21 from Laila Phelia

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan women’s basketball team fell to No. 6 Indiana, 92-83, on Monday night at the Crisler Center. The Hoosiers, a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, played like one. Star forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 and grabbed 10 rebounds despite being limited by fouls; Sara Scalia added 19 on 7-for-10 from the floor; five other players reached double-figures for an IU team that scored inside, outside and everywhere in between.
ANN ARBOR, MI
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
big10central.com

Greg Gard laments free-throw shooting, fouls after loss at Northwestern

Badgers coach Greg Gard assesses his team's 66-63 loss to Northwestern on Monday in Evanston, Illinois. The Badgers started a stretch of three games in six days with dry offensive spells leading to a loss. The veteran guard carried a succinct message and delivered a career high in points, though...
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers four-star athlete from Arizona

The Badgers offered Miles Lockhart, a four-star class of 2024 athlete from Chandler, Arizona on Tuesday. The 5-foot-10 junior at Basha High School has experience playing cornerback and running back and could be a difference maker for whatever collegiate program he ends up at. Wisconsin was Lockhart’s 20th Division 1...
MADISON, WI
big10central.com

Greg Gard describes where Wisconsin's defense fell short at Maryland

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard reacts to a 73-55 loss to Maryland on Wednesday in College Park, Maryland. The Badgers lost for a fifth time in their last six games, with a key stretch early in the second half making the difference. Here's how it played out.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy