ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan women’s basketball team fell to No. 6 Indiana, 92-83, on Monday night at the Crisler Center. The Hoosiers, a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, played like one. Star forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 and grabbed 10 rebounds despite being limited by fouls; Sara Scalia added 19 on 7-for-10 from the floor; five other players reached double-figures for an IU team that scored inside, outside and everywhere in between.
Indiana, which couldn’t stop a soul during a three-game losing streak that saw it allow nearly 87 points per game,
Minnesota sidelined leading scorer Dawson Garcia and top reserve Pharrel Payne for the game Wednesday against Indiana due to injuries, further depleting the last-place team in the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers React: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses Indiana's 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Watch what Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis said after his 26-point, 21-rebounds, six-block game powered the Hoosiers to a 61-57 Big Ten road win at Minnesota.
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Minnesota on Wednesday
Indiana basketball (13-6, 4-4) battles Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
WATCH: Miller Kopp Starts Strong Against Minnesota
Miller Kopp knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to give Indiana an early lead over Minnesota on Wednesday.
