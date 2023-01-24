ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altus, OK

Comments / 19

TGE63
4d ago

Lied to get an article. NO Oklahoma doesn’t have a Buc-ee’s.

Reply
8
Related
Z94

Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma

Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
ALTUS, OK
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food

Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. Discover Oklahoma: “The Jones Assembly” blends live …. Discover Oklahoma: "The Jones Assembly" blends live music, drink & food. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves choking friend. 5th grader saves...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Add Woolaroc Wildlife Preserve to Your Oklahoma Travel List

You didn't think the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was the only wild place in Oklahoma, right? There are a ton of places across this state worth the drive to see the type of stuff you won't find anywhere else. Oklahoma features unique destinations like Boiling Springs, Great Salt Plains, Black...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Listed as One of the Worst States To Raise Kids

According to a recent study, Oklahoma is among the worst, 43rd out of 50 states in America to raise a family. While some will read just the headline and agree, there are several metrics that went into determining which US states would be favorable or not. The real killers for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seminars for seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute hosts seminars for seniors across Oklahoma. Norman, Stillwater, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Bartlesville have programs as well as several online courses. Find more information on OLLI at OSU here. Find more information on OLLI at OU here.
STILLWATER, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
KLAW 101

More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.

If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

The Best Local ‘Cheap Eats’ in Lawton, Oklahoma

We all know the drill. When you're hungry you just want a quick bite to fill you up without emptying your wallet. More often than not it's a trip through the drive-thru of some national chain fast food place. The big Cheap Eats list over at Trip Advisor is full of chain restaurants like Chick Fil A, Braum's, and Whataburger but sitting down to have a meal at a local restaurant doesn't have to break the bank either.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

PSO preparing for transmission improvement project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is getting ready to improve the local transmission system. PSO’s East Lawton Transmission Improvements Project will focus on a major power line that starts at southeast 60th street and Gore and runs through to a substation on Fort Sill. The...
LAWTON, OK
US105

What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Record arrests of Texas Most Wanted fugitives

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety said 2022 was one for the record books when it comes to the success of its 10 Most Wanted program, and Grayson County had a hand in it. There were five Grayson County cases on the list that were...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KOCO

Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas

Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy