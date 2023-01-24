Read full article on original website
Best Ways to Farm Gold in Fire Emblem Engage
You'll need plenty of gold to keep your army in tip-top shape in Fire Emblem Engage. Here are a few ways to farm gold effectively. As they say, money makes the world go round, and you'll need plenty of it in Fire Emblem Engage. To keep your army outfitted with the best weapons and items, you'll want to have plenty of gold on hand, and there are a handful of other uses for it as well, like donating to countries and making them stronger. Here are some of the best ways to farm gold in Fire Emblem Engage.
Dead Space Remake: Is It Coming to EA Play?
EA Motive's Dead Space Remake is out, but can you play it via EA Play?. EA Motive's Dead Space Remake finally brings fans back to the USG Ishimura. If you're thinking about picking it up, you might be wondering if you can play it with an EA Play subscription, which you automatically get if you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Forspoken Controller Not Working on PC Fix Guide
If you're having trouble with your controller not working on PC in Forspoken, then use our guide for some potential fixes. Forspoken PC players have been getting errors while playing the game with a controller. These include sudden disconnections, stuttering, sudden moves, and others. Our guide will provide you with...
Dead Space Remake: How to Fix the Sprint Bug
Here is a temporary solution for how to fix the sprint bug in Dead Space Remake before an official patch arrives. Dead Space Remake has a fairly significant control issue at launch, which prevents PC players using mouse and keyboard to sprint. It is especially problematic in a game where running is of utmost importance (even an early audio log and objective is called "Run!"). This guide will provide you with tips on how to fix the sprint bug in Dead Space Remake.
Hi-Fi RUSH: Complete Achievement List Guide
Looking for a complete list of all of the achievements in Hi-Fi RUSH? We've got you covered. Hi-Fi RUSH is the latest game from The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo developer Tango Gameworks. In a surprise twist, Hi-Fi RUSH was announced and then immediately released on Xbox Series X/S and PC (and is currently available on Xbox GamePass). And if you're looking for a full rundown of the game's achievements list, we've got you covered.
FFXIV 6.3 Brings Omega Protocol (Ultimate) to the Fray
This week's FFXIV patch brought the newest Ultimate fight to the game featuring Omega-M and Omega-F. Final Fantasy XIV 6.31 came out hot on the heels of 6.3, and while it's a heck of a lot smaller patch, it brought with it something many Warriors of Light leaning more towards raiding than glam fanaticism have been waiting for.
Fire Emblem Engage: How to Change Classes and Promote Characters
Every Fire Emblem game handles class changing and promotion in its own special way. Here's how to move your units up in the world in Engage. With the exception of Vander, most of the characters in your army for the first half of Fire Emblem Engage are newbies and apprentices in one way or another. To really unlock their potential, you'll need to promote them to one of their advanced classes, but it's not immediately obvious how to do that. If you're wondering how to change classes or promote characters, the guide below covers just that.
Dead Space Remake: System Requirements for PC
Want to play the Dead Space Remake, but not sure if your PC can run it? This guide details the hardware you'll need. EA Motive's Dead Space Remake is out on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. If you're looking to play the latest take on Visceral Games' classic on console, it's as easy as popping the disc into your machine or downloading it from your store of choice. But if you're on PC, you'll have to check if you can run it first. Luckily, we've got the system requirements (courtesy of the game's Steam page) to help you out.
