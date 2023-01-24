ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!

What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Sally Is Rocked by the Results of Her Pregnancy Test — and Phyllis Runs Into Diane

At Crimson Lights, Adam is modest when Jack crows about the great progress he’s made since coming to Jabot. He thanks him again for the opportunity They go over Jack’s family being opposed, and the Abbott insists it’s water under the bridge. Just then, Jeremy Stark walks in and Jack grimaces as he heads to the patio. Jack tells Adam that guy is a thorn in his side. It’s not business, it’s personal — he’s someone Diane used to know and wants to forget.
Someone From Bill’s Past Will Decide the Future of Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila!

It looks as if Bold was & Beautiful‘s Sheila will finally have her day in court. And when that happens, someone very familiar to both viewers and Sheila’s staunchest advocate — Bill — will be presiding over the action: Look for Joe Lando to step back into the recurring role of Judge Craig McMullen, according to SOD.
Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?

Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Will Sheila Really Kill Bill?

Will Bill wind up paying the ultimate price for protecting Sheila?. Those who’ve watched The Bold and the Beautiful for any length of time might have found themselves wondering if what they saw last week was a dream sequence. After all, the show has a history of faking viewers out with huge plot twists which turn out to be fantasy sequences. Heck, only a few short weeks ago we watched Thomas making out with Hope… only to find out the designer was only fantasizing about his literal dream woman.
The Downfall of General Hospital’s Carly Leaves Laura Wright All Fired Up

And this is why the ABC soap actress is a Daytime Emmy Award winner. It’s been months — and months — since General Hospital’s Carly learned the truth, that Nina was Willow’s mother. And now, after doing her damnedest to keep Harmony’s deathbed secret, including heading off Drew’s attempts at uncovering the truth at every turn, she finally revealed the big paternity secret.
General Hospital Trauma: A Single Twist Could Set Willow and Esme’s Storylines On a Horrifying Collision Course

Desperate times could force Esme to take desperate action!. There are certain soap tropes which fans can see coming a mile away. When two characters are shown driving separate cars on a rainy night, there’s going to be an accident. When a murder is committed, the police will always arrest the wrong person. And when two women are pregnant at the same time… those babies are gonna be switched.
Bold & Beautiful Game-Changer: Bill’s Next Step Could Spell the End of an Era for Ridge

The dressmaker may be on his way to being — gasp — out of style. Regular readers know that we have had capital-T Thoughts about what The Bold and the Beautiful has been doing with Bill. (Read ’em here.) We’ve been confused. Concerned. Perturbed, even. But then it hit us like a ton of bricks: The show must be sinking Don Diamont’s character to such a low, only to turn around and raise him back up.
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies

It’s an opportunity to run Jenkins out of town on a silver platter. Why wouldn’t they take it?!. Well, it seems that Jack and Diane’s plan went off without a hitch. Jeremy was hauled off by Chance and they framed him soundly. But for those Young & Restless fans left asking, “Is that it?!” there’s still hope for a twist because Jack’s plan has one huge and possibly fatal flaw…
