Every Fire Emblem game handles class changing and promotion in its own special way. Here's how to move your units up in the world in Engage. With the exception of Vander, most of the characters in your army for the first half of Fire Emblem Engage are newbies and apprentices in one way or another. To really unlock their potential, you'll need to promote them to one of their advanced classes, but it's not immediately obvious how to do that. If you're wondering how to change classes or promote characters, the guide below covers just that.

12 HOURS AGO