Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
texags.com
With offer in hand, 2024 WR Parker Livingstone eyes March visit to A&M
Texas A&M continues to look for playmakers, and on Wednesday, the Aggies offered a top DFW standout in 2024 Lucas Lovejoy wide receiver Parker Livingstone. “It feels amazing,” Livingstone said. He has never visited Texas A&M, but he is looking forward to changing that with a visit in...
texags.com
From the East Side of Kyle Field: Aggies remain hot on the hardwood
In this edition of TexAgs' podcast for students by students, Texas A&M track & field athlete and cross country star Eric Casarez joined to talk all things Texas A&M athletics. The duo also discussed Aggie basketball, track and field and look ahead to NFL Championship weekend.
texags.com
5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 79, No. 15 Auburn 63
1. Tyrece Radford: If you thought I would start with anything other than the Baton Rogue native, then you obviously didn’t watch the game. His entire role on the team and the demeanor in which he carries himself completely changed last night in Auburn, AL. The lead-by-example role is no longer empty.
KBTX.com
College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December. College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High...
texags.com
McGee plays 'buy, sell, lease' with the entire A&M football program
Former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to play buy, sell, lease with every aspect of the Aggies' program. Our QB1 also shared what it's like to be going through conditioning workouts in January with football season being so far away. To watch this video,...
texags.com
2025 DE Kamauryn Morgan recaps recent visit to College Station
2025 Red Oak (TX) defensive end Kamauryn Morgan has been busy. Over the last two weeks, he has claimed MVP honors at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 camp, and he received new offers from Texas A&M, SMU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Washington, Houston, UTSA and USC. Last weekend, Morgan was also in College Station with his family for Texas A&M’s Junior Day.
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (1/25) full show
Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan previews Aggie Men’s basketball’s SEC match-up against #15 Auburn. OB also dives into the Aggies’ wide receiver room in 2023 and college football talk. The second hour began with...
‘Quarterback Hunter’ From Texas Talks Notre Dame Offer
The 2024 defensive end recruit from Conroe, Texas picked up an offer from Baylor on January 17. Nebraska and Memphis followed the next day. And Houston, Kansas, Missouri, and USC extended offers a day later. Last Friday, the six-foot-four, 255-pound junior added Pac-12 schools Cal and Utah to his list....
texags.com
'He's a great coach': 2024 QB Air Noland has high praise for Petrino, A&M
Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes 2024 QB Air Noland returned to College Station over the weekend for an extended stay. He took in the Aggies’ Junior Day, spent some quality time with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and was able to get an in-depth view of the A&M program.
texags.com
Player Spotlight: Taylor ready for McKinnley Jackson's production to soar in '23
McKinnley Jackson is returning for his senior season after only seeing the field six times in 2022 due to injury. Former Texas A&M wideout Chris Taylor is excited for Jackson to have an immediate impact while healthy and lead as a veteran on a young defensive line. Key notes from...
texags.com
Press Conference: Williams, Aggies face No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday
Texas A&M hits the road again on Wednesday night as the Aggies travel to "The Jungle" to face No. 15 Auburn. Ahead of the Southeastern Conference battle, Buzz Williams and Henry Coleman III spoke to the media to preview A&M's matchup with the Tigers.
texags.com
Nation's longest home winning streak gets Boot'd as A&M upsets Auburn
It’s good to have dependable Boots when looking to March. Behind a 30-point outburst from Tyrece “Boots” Radford, Texas A&M greatly enhanced its March Madness resume with a 79-63 Southeastern Conference basketball victory over No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday night. Radford added nine rebounds to go with...
texags.com
Track & Field Report: A&M's indoor season to ramp up this weekend
With back-to-back indoor meets in the books, Texas A&M track & field travels to Fayetteville for a highly-anticipated Razorback Invitational this weekend. Ahead of the road trip, head coach Pat Henry joined TexAgs Radio for the Track & Field Report. Key notes from Pat Henry interview. What a great thing...
texags.com
Janiah Barker named Southeastern Conference's Freshman of the Week
After missing 10 games with a wrist injury, true freshman forward Janiah Barker came back with a vengeance. In just 20 minutes of action off the bench vs. Georgia on Sunday, Barker poured in 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting. For her efforts, Barker was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week.
texags.com
No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis off to 3-0 start to 2023 campaign
Fresh off an NCAA quarterfinals appearance last year, No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis has started hot in 2023. On Tuesday, head coach Mark Weaver and All-Americans Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing joined TexAgs Radio as the Aggies prepare for ITA Kickoff Weekend. Key notes from Mark Weaver. We've got...
texags.com
Taylor shares what it was like to earn her first SEC victory as an Aggie
Texas A&M women's basketball snapped a long losing streak on Sunday when the Aggies took down Georgia at Reed Arena, 75-73. The win was Joni Taylor's first SEC victory, and on Tuesday, she shared the emotions that came along with it as well as a look ahead to A&M's next game.
texags.com
Protecting the 3-point line crucial for Texas A&M against No. 15 Auburn
A not-so-fine line has typically been the difference between winning and losing basketball games for Texas A&M. To be exact, that's the 3-point line where the Aggies have been victimized in defeat. In five of their six losses, the Aggies (13-6, 5-1) have surrendered at least 10 treys. Last weekend, Kentucky hit 11 in dealing A&M its first loss of SEC play.
KBTX.com
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
Navasota Examiner
Navasota woman electrocuted
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
Comments / 0