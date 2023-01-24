ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

texags.com

5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 79, No. 15 Auburn 63

1. Tyrece Radford: If you thought I would start with anything other than the Baton Rogue native, then you obviously didn’t watch the game. His entire role on the team and the demeanor in which he carries himself completely changed last night in Auburn, AL. The lead-by-example role is no longer empty.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station ISD expected to name new Consol head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD named a new prospect for head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for A&M Consolidated High School after Lee Fedora’s abrupt departure in December. College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend Brandon Schmidt, Prosper High...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

2025 DE Kamauryn Morgan recaps recent visit to College Station

2025 Red Oak (TX) defensive end Kamauryn Morgan‍ has been busy. Over the last two weeks, he has claimed MVP honors at the Next Level Athlete Texas Top 100 camp, and he received new offers from Texas A&M, SMU, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Washington, Houston, UTSA and USC. Last weekend, Morgan was also in College Station with his family for Texas A&M’s Junior Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (1/25) full show

Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan previews Aggie Men’s basketball’s SEC match-up against #15 Auburn. OB also dives into the Aggies’ wide receiver room in 2023 and college football talk. The second hour began with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

‘Quarterback Hunter’ From Texas Talks Notre Dame Offer

The 2024 defensive end recruit from Conroe, Texas picked up an offer from Baylor on January 17. Nebraska and Memphis followed the next day. And Houston, Kansas, Missouri, and USC extended offers a day later. Last Friday, the six-foot-four, 255-pound junior added Pac-12 schools Cal and Utah to his list....
CONROE, TX
texags.com

Track & Field Report: A&M's indoor season to ramp up this weekend

With back-to-back indoor meets in the books, Texas A&M track & field travels to Fayetteville for a highly-anticipated Razorback Invitational this weekend. Ahead of the road trip, head coach Pat Henry joined TexAgs Radio for the Track & Field Report. Key notes from Pat Henry interview. What a great thing...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Janiah Barker named Southeastern Conference's Freshman of the Week

After missing 10 games with a wrist injury, true freshman forward Janiah Barker came back with a vengeance. In just 20 minutes of action off the bench vs. Georgia on Sunday, Barker poured in 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting. For her efforts, Barker was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis off to 3-0 start to 2023 campaign

Fresh off an NCAA quarterfinals appearance last year, No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis has started hot in 2023. On Tuesday, head coach Mark Weaver and All-Americans Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing joined TexAgs Radio as the Aggies prepare for ITA Kickoff Weekend. Key notes from Mark Weaver. We've got...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Protecting the 3-point line crucial for Texas A&M against No. 15 Auburn

A not-so-fine line has typically been the difference between winning and losing basketball games for Texas A&M. To be exact, that's the 3-point line where the Aggies have been victimized in defeat. In five of their six losses, the Aggies (13-6, 5-1) have surrendered at least 10 treys. Last weekend, Kentucky hit 11 in dealing A&M its first loss of SEC play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

Navasota woman electrocuted

A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
NAVASOTA, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX

