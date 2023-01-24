ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Offensive Coordinator Hire

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2bIn_0kPeQdDz00

The New England Patriots on Tuesday hired Bill O'Brien as the team's new offensive coordinator. A familiar face with the organization, O'Brien coached for the Patriots from 2007-2011.

This acquisition brought an end to Matt Patricia's time as the Patriots' play-caller. Patricia's era was marred by poor offensive performance and public clashes with quarterback Mac Jones.

Fans and analysts alike reacted to this substantial news in the Patriots universe.

News outlet NESN was quick to note that O'Brien and Patricia may not work in tandem next season. Though Patricia holds the "senior football advisor" job title , the team may opt to move on from him altogether.

Tanya Ray Fox expressed relief at O'Brien's hire, noting that New England will inevitably improve with a dedicated offensive coordinator at the helm.

"I can’t tell if im genuinely happy about the Bill O’Brien hire or if I’m just deeply relieved that a real offensive coach is going to do the job. Either way, hard not to think the Patriots finish the 2022 season with 3ish more wins if BOB is the OC."

Others, meanwhile, are curious as to how O'Brien's acquisition will impact Mac Jones. Though questions lingered about the young quarterback's future in New England after last season, all indications point to Bill being a positive presence for Jones.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic tweeted, "Bill O’Brien joined Alabama’s staff in 2021 as Mac Jones was about to leave campus to prepare for the draft, but Jones hung back for an extra couple weeks to help O’Brien learn the offense. There’s been plenty of mutual respect since then. Should be a good pairing in New England."

