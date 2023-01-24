Read full article on original website
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert
Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute
Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles. Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.
Tina Knowles-Lawson Praises Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday in Sweet Tribute: 'Such a Queen'
"I could not ask for a better granddaughter, Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!" Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote to her grandchild in a sweet tribute for her 11th birthday Tina Knowle-Lawson is celebrating her fellow Capricorn and beloved granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter. The Knowles family matriarch, 69, paid tribute to Beyoncé's oldest child for her 11th birthday in an Instagram post shared Sunday, featuring a photo of Tina and the young Grammy Award-winning birthday girl posing together on a beach. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,"...
Drake flaunts a $2.2 million diamond chain that appears to have belonged to Pharrell in his new music video
The item was sold by Pharrell to an unknown buyer for $2.2 million on his auction site Joopiter in November.
Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Her Amazing Sound Check Ahead Of Dubai Concert
Stans in Dubai were able to hear her sound check from miles away.
Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time
On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
Beyoncé’s Dubai Performance Saw Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, And Chloe X Halle Looking Their Best
Others in attendance at the extravagant event include “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo, One Direction’s Liam Payne, and DDG. Just a few days ago, Beyoncé made her long-awaited return to the stage. Unfortunately for die-hard fans, the performance took place in Dubai. Several security measures were chiefly put in place to prevent any footage from getting out. However, some attendees still found a way to leak their clips, and the response has been nothing short of amazing.
Beyoncé performs with daughter Blue Ivy in Dubai for the first time: See Pics
Blue Ivy joined her mom in Dubai! The young Grammy winner made an unexpected appearance during Beyoncé’s highly anticipated private concert, teaming up for their first live performance of their hit song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’ And while attendees were not allowed to take photos or videos of the...
Tina Knowles celebrates granddaughter Blue Ivy's 11th birthday: 'You truly bring me joy'
Tina Knowles is one proud grandmother. Knowles took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to her granddaughter Blue Ivy on her 11th birthday, sharing a photo of them on the beach alongside a loving message. "The day that you were born was one of the best days of...
