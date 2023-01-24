ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Lil Kim Co-Signs Lola Brooke While Bringing Her Out During Apollo Performance

Things have been going extremely well for Lola Brooke over the past six months, and perhaps her most important co-sign yet just took place. Taking to Twitter, the Bed-Stuy native took to her Twitter account to announce that fellow-Brooklynite and hip-hop legend Lil Kim brought her out during her performance at Harlem’s Apollo theater for a rendition of her hit song “Don’t Play With It”.
BROOKLYN, NY
BET

Lenny Kravitz Reflects On Life With Mom Roxie Roker And Godmothers Cicely Tyson And Diahann Caroll

Lenny Kravitz is painting a picture of what the energy in the room was like growing up surrounded by iconic Black women and the words of wisdom that they instilled in him. Kravitz is the only son of The Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, who died in 1995 of breast cancer. Cicely Tyson and Diahann Carroll, both of who had dynamic and monumental careers in Hollywood before their deaths in 2021 and 2019, were his godmothers.
BET

2023 NAACP Image Awards: Zendaya Steals the Spotlight With These Performances

The 54th NAACP Image Awards is one month away, and we couldn’t be more excited. Not only will the night be filled with several award-winning moments, but viewers and audience members can expect dynamic performances by some of the biggest names in music and surprise appearances from stars across the industry as the show is set to air live for the first time in three years.
Bossip

So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away

We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
BET

2023 NAACP Image Awards: Meet The Funny Women Up for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series’

Some of the nominees for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series” have been leaving fans in stitches dating back to the late 70s, and ahead of the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony, we’re highlighting some of their best work and why they rightfully earned their honors. So ahead of this year’s show, check out the downright funny women up for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.”
BET

The Back Story Featuring Lenny Kravitz

Fans of rock n’ roll entertainer Lenny Kravitz will find the singer co-starring in the Prime Video film Shotgun Wedding which stars Jennifer Lopez as it comes to the streamer on Friday (Jan. 27). While many are aware of Kravitz’s impact and legacy as an artist, few might not...
NEW YORK STATE
BET

Dangerous Dame: The Pioneer Oakland Rapper Has Reportedly Passed Away

Oakland, California rapper and frequent Too $hort collaborator Dangerous Dame has reportedly passed away. On Thursday (Jan. 26), $hort took to Instagram to report Dame’s death. At this time, no cause of death has been released. “RIP Dangerous Dame. You definitely 100% put on for The Town. If yall...
OAKLAND, CA
BET

Kenya Barris Hand Picked Sam Jay For ‘You People,’ Netflix Comedy Film

Netflix’s latest film You People is a hilarious romantic comedy that stars Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Nia Long and Sam Jay. Directed and co-written by Kenya Barris, the movie stars Hill’s Ezra, who falls in love with Amira, played by London, but when the pair head to meet Amira’s parents Akbar (Murphy) and Fatima (Long), Hill’s character is in for a surprise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy