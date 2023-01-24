Lenny Kravitz is painting a picture of what the energy in the room was like growing up surrounded by iconic Black women and the words of wisdom that they instilled in him. Kravitz is the only son of The Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, who died in 1995 of breast cancer. Cicely Tyson and Diahann Carroll, both of who had dynamic and monumental careers in Hollywood before their deaths in 2021 and 2019, were his godmothers.

