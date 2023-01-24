Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
BET
Exclusive: Anderson .Paak Discusses Sundance Film Festival DJ Set And Rihanna Super Bowl LVII Halftime Performance
Anderson .Paak’s piano-playing cameo during last year’s Super Bowl halftime show was one of the most memorable moments of the iconic, Los Angeles hip-hop showcase, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and others, that took place. The historic performance also preceded the Oxnard, Cali native’s extremely...
BET
Lil Kim Co-Signs Lola Brooke While Bringing Her Out During Apollo Performance
Things have been going extremely well for Lola Brooke over the past six months, and perhaps her most important co-sign yet just took place. Taking to Twitter, the Bed-Stuy native took to her Twitter account to announce that fellow-Brooklynite and hip-hop legend Lil Kim brought her out during her performance at Harlem’s Apollo theater for a rendition of her hit song “Don’t Play With It”.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
BET
Lenny Kravitz Reflects On Life With Mom Roxie Roker And Godmothers Cicely Tyson And Diahann Caroll
Lenny Kravitz is painting a picture of what the energy in the room was like growing up surrounded by iconic Black women and the words of wisdom that they instilled in him. Kravitz is the only son of The Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, who died in 1995 of breast cancer. Cicely Tyson and Diahann Carroll, both of who had dynamic and monumental careers in Hollywood before their deaths in 2021 and 2019, were his godmothers.
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Zendaya Steals the Spotlight With These Performances
The 54th NAACP Image Awards is one month away, and we couldn’t be more excited. Not only will the night be filled with several award-winning moments, but viewers and audience members can expect dynamic performances by some of the biggest names in music and surprise appearances from stars across the industry as the show is set to air live for the first time in three years.
So Sad: Rickey Smiley Shares That His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away
We’re extending prayers to a grieving comedian/host who’s announcing the loss of his son. Rickey Smiley took to Instagram Sunday to share that Brandon Smiley has died. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Smiley (@comedianbrandonsmiley) Smiley did not offer details on Brandon’s death but solicited prayers on behalf of the family. […]
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: Meet The Funny Women Up for ‘Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series’
Some of the nominees for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series” have been leaving fans in stitches dating back to the late 70s, and ahead of the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony, we’re highlighting some of their best work and why they rightfully earned their honors. So ahead of this year’s show, check out the downright funny women up for “Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.”
BET
New Music Monday: Lil Yachty, Chlöe, Cordae Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
It’s hard keeping up with all the new music released each week. Just when you’ve fallen in love with a certain song, album, or artist, something else drops. It’s a fun time to be a music fan, sure, but also tricky. Rest easy though, as BET has...
BET
The Back Story Featuring Lenny Kravitz
Fans of rock n’ roll entertainer Lenny Kravitz will find the singer co-starring in the Prime Video film Shotgun Wedding which stars Jennifer Lopez as it comes to the streamer on Friday (Jan. 27). While many are aware of Kravitz’s impact and legacy as an artist, few might not...
BET
Dangerous Dame: The Pioneer Oakland Rapper Has Reportedly Passed Away
Oakland, California rapper and frequent Too $hort collaborator Dangerous Dame has reportedly passed away. On Thursday (Jan. 26), $hort took to Instagram to report Dame’s death. At this time, no cause of death has been released. “RIP Dangerous Dame. You definitely 100% put on for The Town. If yall...
BET
Kenya Barris Hand Picked Sam Jay For ‘You People,’ Netflix Comedy Film
Netflix’s latest film You People is a hilarious romantic comedy that stars Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Nia Long and Sam Jay. Directed and co-written by Kenya Barris, the movie stars Hill’s Ezra, who falls in love with Amira, played by London, but when the pair head to meet Amira’s parents Akbar (Murphy) and Fatima (Long), Hill’s character is in for a surprise.
BET
‘America In Black:’ BET And CBS News Announce Collaboration On Original News Series
A new program from the BET and CBS News teams will put news and features that affect the Black community on center stage through storytelling that honors the complexity and nuances of Black America. BET and CBS News announced Jan. 27 that they teamed up to produce America in Black,...
BET
Diddy Says Mary J. Blige ‘Created A Lane For Women’ To ‘Speak Their Truth To Power’
Mary J. Blige is up for six Grammys this year for her 2022 album Good Morning Gorgeous while Starz’ Power Book II: Ghost is about to return for its third season. So everything is going extremely well for the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. It’s also a great opportunity to...
