BBC
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Egyptian is 'suffering' this season
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is "suffering" from being part of an unsettled front three this season, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The Egypt striker has seven goals in 19 Premier League games this season having scored 23 om 2021-22. He has played in three different front lines in his past three...
Six Nations 2023 guide: France and Ireland look the teams to beat
With England’s new coach bedding in, the holders and the world’s No 1 ranked side could battle it out for the title
