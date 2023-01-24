Read full article on original website
nixle.com
Shots Fired Investigation Leads to Officer Involved Shooting
INCIDENT TYPE: Shots Fired Investigation Leads to Officer Involved Shooting INCIDENT LOCATION: 5800 Winding Way Ln ASSIGNED DETECTIVE: Sergeant Erika Jones, [email protected] *Media inquiries should be made to [email protected] * The information provided is preliminary and subject to change. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m. IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Ave on a report of shots fired. There, officers spoke with a female who stated she was involved in a disturbance with the father of her child. She told officers the suspect fired at least one shot striking her vehicle as she drove away. Detectives responded to investigate and began looking for the suspect to arrest him for intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery. Detectives were not able to locate him until later in the day. Just after 4:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers located the suspect outside a vehicle at the BP gas station at E 38 th St and Fall Creek Blvd. Officers attempted to detain the suspect but he got into a vehicle a drove away. Officers attempted to stop him by activating their lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop. A brief pursuit followed until the suspect vehicle crashed into an uninvolved vehicle. The occupants of the uninvolved vehicle were checked out by medics and released. The two occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot westbound across Binford Blvd, through a ditch, over a fence, one suspect fired shots at officers at 5800 Winding Way Ln, and three officers returned fire striking the suspect. Officers provided medical aid to the suspect until medics arrived. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services ( IEMS ) arrived and transported the individual to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The second suspect, also an adult male, was not injured but was transported to Eskenazi Hospital due to a complaint of chest pain. Detectives located a handgun with an extended magazine outside the passenger door of the suspect vehicle as well as a handgun with an extended magazine and Glock switch where the suspect involved in the shooting was located. (photos of the firearms are attached) Multiple body-worn cameras were activated during this incident. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. Marion County Prosecutor’s Office ( MCPO ) responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The case will be presented to the MCPO for charging decisions. No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured as a result of the exchange of gunfire. Detectives are confident there is no ongoing threat to the community. The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with this investigation. A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer involved shooting investigation. The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process. The Police Officer Support Team (POST) responded to provide peer support for officers. The IMPD Chaplain’s Office responded to assist with those involved. Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call. Detective Sergeant Erika Jones at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. The suspects should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. Case Number – IP230009762 Case Number of Earlier Incident -- IP230009615
Shootings leave one dead and two injured in Indy early Saturday morning
One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after shootings that occurred early Saturday morning in Indianapolis.
wrtv.com
Woman found dead inside home after shooting next to 96th Street Meijer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a woman is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city's northeast side. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9500 block of Village Way, which is right next to the Meijer on 96th Street. Police found the victim...
Greenfield Central HS student dies in fatal crash
Hancock County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a Greenfield Central High School student died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
nixle.com
IMPD East District VCTF Arrest Two Men on Narcotics Charges
INDIANAPOLIS-On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) East District Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) arrested 44-year-old Joseph Scott and 39-year-old Glenn Taylor on charges related to dealing in methamphetamine. East district VCTF were conducting an investigation in the 800 block of N. LaSalle St. VCTF detectives were able to gather information which led to a search warrant. Detectives assisted by the IMPD Special Weapons And Tactics executed a search warrant at the residence. Detectives located two men in the residence at the time identified as Joseph Scott and Glenn Taylor. Detectives recovered a stolen handgun, over 8000.00 in U.S. currency, approximately 50 grams of suspected cocaine and methamphetamines and items used for dealing in controlled substances inside the residence. Detectives arrested Scott and Taylor on charges related to this incident. The Marion County Prosecutors office will review the case and make a final charging decision. A copy of the Probable Cause Affidavit can be obtained by contacting the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with any further information about these incidents should call the IMPD East District at 317-327-6200 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information give via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous. A charge of a crime is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Case# IP230008672
WISH-TV
Woman dead after shooting in home on 96th east of I-69
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Friday in a home off 96th Street just east of I-69, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 9500 block of Village Way. That’s in the Geist Landing neighborhood near a Meijer store on the city’s border with Fishers.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
wrtv.com
Death of woman found dead in vehicle outside apartment complex on Indy's northeast side ruled homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman shot outside an apartment complex on Indianapolis' northeast side is now being investigated as a homicide. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, which is near E 38th Street and N Sherman Drive, just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Docs: IMPD finds decomposing body after man confesses to stabbing boyfriend
Dewayne Edward Patterson, age 64, was convicted in the 2020 murder of John Patton.
Off-road vehicle accident leaves Martinsville man dead
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that left a Martinsville man dead in Morgan County.
Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street. […]
Police report death investigation underway at Indianapolis Planet Fitness
A death investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a southside Planet Fitness Tuesday morning.
Indy man found guilty of stabbing ex-girlfriend, 3-year-old with steak knife
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been found guilty of stabbing an ex-girlfriend and her 3-year-old daughter multiple times in the head with a steak knife before stealing her car and driving away with the child and her grandfather still inside. On Tuesday, a jury found Richard Rybolt guilty of two counts of attempted murder, […]
IMPD withholding bodycam of officers shooting man parked in grandma's driveway
It remains unclear how the incident, which lasted only a matter of minutes, escalated to the man being shot. It has been nearly a month since three IMPD officers shot a man who was sleeping in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. Few details and no body camera footage have been released.
IMPD: Baby from abduction is safe, non-custodial parent in custody
UPDATE (1/25/2023): IMPD confirms the 3-month-old child has been located and is safe. Lawrence Whitsitt is in police custody. Police thanked the public for their assistance in this case. ———————————– INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have […]
Twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis dies
Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
wrtv.com
Two construction workers seriously injured after being struck on southside
INDIANAPOLIS — Two construction workers are in serious, but stable condition after being struck on Interstate 65 this morning. According to IMPD, the construction workers were struck at the 103.7 mile marker, near Southport Road on the city's southside. The crash leading to them being struck involved four vehicles.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
