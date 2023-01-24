INCIDENT TYPE: Shots Fired Investigation Leads to Officer Involved Shooting INCIDENT LOCATION: 5800 Winding Way Ln ASSIGNED DETECTIVE: Sergeant Erika Jones, [email protected] *Media inquiries should be made to [email protected] * The information provided is preliminary and subject to change. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:00 a.m. IMPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Ave on a report of shots fired. There, officers spoke with a female who stated she was involved in a disturbance with the father of her child. She told officers the suspect fired at least one shot striking her vehicle as she drove away. Detectives responded to investigate and began looking for the suspect to arrest him for intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery. Detectives were not able to locate him until later in the day. Just after 4:00 p.m., IMPD North District officers located the suspect outside a vehicle at the BP gas station at E 38 th St and Fall Creek Blvd. Officers attempted to detain the suspect but he got into a vehicle a drove away. Officers attempted to stop him by activating their lights and sirens, but the vehicle failed to stop. A brief pursuit followed until the suspect vehicle crashed into an uninvolved vehicle. The occupants of the uninvolved vehicle were checked out by medics and released. The two occupants of the suspect vehicle fled on foot westbound across Binford Blvd, through a ditch, over a fence, one suspect fired shots at officers at 5800 Winding Way Ln, and three officers returned fire striking the suspect. Officers provided medical aid to the suspect until medics arrived. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services ( IEMS ) arrived and transported the individual to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The second suspect, also an adult male, was not injured but was transported to Eskenazi Hospital due to a complaint of chest pain. Detectives located a handgun with an extended magazine outside the passenger door of the suspect vehicle as well as a handgun with an extended magazine and Glock switch where the suspect involved in the shooting was located. (photos of the firearms are attached) Multiple body-worn cameras were activated during this incident. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to identify and collect potential forensic evidence. Marion County Prosecutor’s Office ( MCPO ) responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. The case will be presented to the MCPO for charging decisions. No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured as a result of the exchange of gunfire. Detectives are confident there is no ongoing threat to the community. The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene to conduct the criminal investigation. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting with this investigation. A separate administrative investigation is being conducted by IMPD Internal Affairs. The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave as is standard procedure in an officer involved shooting investigation. The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process. The Police Officer Support Team (POST) responded to provide peer support for officers. The IMPD Chaplain’s Office responded to assist with those involved. Detectives continue to canvass the area for witnesses and other evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call. Detective Sergeant Erika Jones at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS. The suspects should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. Case Number – IP230009762 Case Number of Earlier Incident -- IP230009615

