Echoes of "no justice no peace" could be heard in downtown Phoenix on Saturday evening as a crowd gathered to protest the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died on Jan. 10 from injuries following a severe police beating in Memphis, Tenn. Speakers from various activist groups across the city stood on the front steps of Phoenix City Hall to speak out about Nichols' death and police brutality in the United States. A...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO