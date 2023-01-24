Read full article on original website
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
'We demand justice': Protestors gather at Phoenix City Hall in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
Echoes of "no justice no peace" could be heard in downtown Phoenix on Saturday evening as a crowd gathered to protest the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died on Jan. 10 from injuries following a severe police beating in Memphis, Tenn. Speakers from various activist groups across the city stood on the front steps of Phoenix City Hall to speak out about Nichols' death and police brutality in the United States. A...
